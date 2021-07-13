Locating body of missing runner in Patrick County like 'finding a needle in a haystack'

The body of a New York man who had been missing in the mountains of Patrick County for more than a week was found down a steep ravine just before sunset on Monday.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said his deputies along with employees of Primland Resort were looking for Bruce Rubin, 61, of Chappaqua, N.Y., along the south end of Buzzards Roost Trail when they spotted the remains off of a bluff in the Roaring Creek Gorge.

"That area had been searched during the past 10 days, and the rhododendron cover on the mountain is so thick that you could easily not see something 15 or 20 feet away," Smith said.

Capt. Rob Coleman, Deputy Ronnie Williams and Tim Branham, a hiking guide and naturalist for Primland, were working as a team Monday when Williams, working his way down from the opposite side of Roaring Creek, a tributary of the Dan River, spotted Rubin's body.

"Ronnie was able to see him from the other side of the ravine and got a glimpse of him, and that's how he was found," Smith said. "Just boots on the ground. It was like finding a needle in a haystack."

Patrick County Deputy Dan Gray, experienced and rope-certified, took lead in the recovery and was the first to rappel down 170 feet from the cliff to the remains.