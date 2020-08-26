Longtime pastor of outbreak-riddled Martinsville church apparently has died of COVID-19

"I am in a loss of words from grief and frustration that we have yet to understand the severity of this pandemic," he said.

Price was the second resident of Martinsville to die in as many days and brings to five the number of residents who have died in the city. There now have been 30 in the West Piedmont Health District, which also includes Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties.

The Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday morning reported 34 new cases in the district, with 25 of them in Henry County, and seven new hospitalizations -- six of those in the county. Martinsville and Patrick County each had four new cases, and the city had one new hospitalization. Franklin County had one new case.

Since March Henry County has had 778 cases, with 86 hospitalizations and 14 deaths. Martinsville has had 293 cases, with 45 hospitalizations and five deaths. Patrick County has had 209 cases, with 44 hospitalizations and 10 deaths. Franklin County has had 204 cases, with eight hospitalizations and one death.

Statewide VDH reports 115,458 cases and 2,515 deaths statewide -- an increase of 21 since Tuesday. Some 9,326 people have been hospitalized.

Martinsville real estate agent Rives Coleman said the reality of COVID-19 has arrived with Price’s passing.