Fayette Area Historical Initiative’s Juneteenth celebration aims to look back into history in order to reach forward to the future.

“Juneteenth is celebrated in Black American history because on June 19, 1865 that was when the last of the slaves … received word of emancipation,” FAHI Executive Director DeShanta Hairston said. “The Emancipation Proclamation was in 1862, but the last of the slaves in Texas were not made aware of their freedom” until 1865, Hairston added.

She said the celebration of the date was started to “acknowledge that.” The origin of the celebration began in Texas in church communities, Hairston said.

“They would honor the holiday with old spirituals and singing of old hymnals,” she said.

“I think for a lot of Black people it’s kind of what has been honored as our independence day because the declaration of Independence Day … is not really celebratory of our freedom,” Hairston said.

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in the United States on June 17, 2021.

“Our event is a Juneteenth festival and our theme is looking back and reaching forward,” Hairston said. The theme originates partly from their logo, an illustration of the sankofa bird, which is “representative of Black culture and history,” Hairston said.

In the logo, the bird is pictured as looking back over its shoulder — representing “looking back into history and bringing our history forward so that we can grow from it,” she added.

The event aims to bring awareness to what Juneteenth means in American history, but also its place in local Black history. “So that we can avoid taking steps backward and continue to move forward,” Hairston said.

“The work that FAHI is trying to do with the local Black history, Juneteenth is the perfect opportunity for us to tie in our local history with a monumental holiday that also represents what FAHI’s mission is aligned with,” she said.

Hairston said the main goal of the event is to celebrate local and national Black history and to “bring awareness and understanding of Black culture to the community.”

“Because when you attend you’re going to get a Black cultural event,” she added.

There will be a lineup of entertainment with performances by gospel group Spiritual Seven, the Souls of Beauty Dancers, the Turn It Up Band, MHC Elite Prancerettes and a family friendly DJ.

Souls of Beauty Dancers performance is a storytelling tribal dance, the MHC Elite Prancerettes perform a form of majorette dance that originated in historically black colleges and universities and the Turn It Up Band performs RnB and music from Black culture.

“It’s a positive event to bring positive awareness,” Hairston said.

A selection of local organizations and retail vendors will be present in booths along with the following food trucks: Tammy’s Grill, Kornna Kitchen and Hylton’s Wood Fired Grill. Though the food is available for purchase, admission to the event is free.

Bounce houses and an obstacle course will be available for children.

FAHI had a smaller scale celebration last year, but nothing on the scale of this year’s event. “Hopefully with all the sponsorships and just creating an excitement around the event … and the lineup we can make this something that is in the community for years to come,” Hairston said.

“Not only do we want to make it something fun for just the West End community, but we also want to open it up to everyone in Martinsville and Henry County and regionally so that people can become more aware of Juneteenth and … our local Black history,” she added.

The event will take place at Baldwin Park, 500 Swanson St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17.