Lt. Colonel Steve Eanes retired at the end of the day Tuesday after serving for over 45 years in different capacities ranging from volunteer agencies, Public Safety, the 911 Center and the Sheriff's Office.

"It's been truly a rewarding experience and career. I've been blessed with what Henry County's allowed me to do and provided," said Eanes. "I'd be remiss if I didn't mention all the members in the audience and people in the departments that I've worked with. Henry County is blessed with some of the finest first responders anywhere in the nation."