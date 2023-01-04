Lumber heritage to be celebrated

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will host a “celebration of lumber heritage” for Founders Day at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Historic Henry County Courthouse, 1 E. Main St.

The program will feature speeches from The Lester Group Chief Executive Officer Jay Dickens and The Lester Group Vice President of Forestlands Barry Fulcher.

Dickens is from Little Rock, Arkansas, and graduated from Millsaps College with degrees in finance and political science. He and his wife, Jill, live in Martinsville.

Fulcher, a native of Martinsville, graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in forestry and lives in Bassett with his wife, Candy Fulcher.

A special invitation is extended to former employees of The Lester Group and other lumber-related companies so that they may be recognized, and attendees are encouraged to wear company clothing or bring company mementos.

“Each year the Historical Society honors an industry which helped to create and develop our area. We are excited to celebrate lumber this year and encourage everyone to join us,” Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society President John Phillips stated in a press release. “The impact of our lumber industry far exceeds our geographical boundaries.”

The event is free and sponsored by Carter Bank & Trust and The Lester Group. The courthouse is fully handicap accessible.