Lunch-time crash closes portions of two streets in Martinsville

There were no injuries but plenty of snarled traffic in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon in Martinsville.

Eastbound traffic on Starling Avenue from Mulberry Road to East Church Street and on East Church Street from Starling Avenue to Oakdale Street was detoured for almost two hours.

Shortly after noon a pickup truck and a GMC sports-utility vehicle, both headed east, left the right side of the road on East Church Street.

Both vehicles partially jumped a retaining wall at One Starling Avenue, a historic home that now serves as a bed-and-breakfast.

Both vehicles came to rest on the bank just above the wall and very near a side porch of the home.

Radio traffic indicated there were no injuries.

A man and a woman were sitting at the retaining wall near the GMC, and on the other side of the wreck a man near the pickup truck was standing on the sidewalk and talking on a cellphone while Martinsville Police officers investigated the crash.

There appeared to be damage to the front quarter panel on the driver’s side of the pickup truck and to the front quarter panel on the passenger’s side of the GMC.