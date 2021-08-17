Ma’s Cakes expands in Martinsville

Ma’s Cakes, the Danville bakery that provides the baked goods sold at The Ground Floor coffee shop in the Holt Building, soon will have a shop in Martinsville.

Uptown Partnership reports that the bakery will be located on Bridge Street across from the municipal parking lot and across the Wall Street alleyway from The Ground Floor.

Ma’s Cakes is at 101 Beverly Road, Danville. Its phone number is 434-793-0474.

Volunteers needed

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers for the Henry County Fair, which will be Sept. 22-25, and the 2021 Rooster Walk Reunion Music Festival, which is Oct. 8-10.

For more information, email tourism@yesmartinsville.com or call 276-632-8006.

Job Fair

Patrick & Henry Community College will hold a job fair on at 1-6 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Stone Hall Gym.

Register by visiting https://bit.ly/3iYF8rv or scanning in a QR code that can be found on flyers such as posted on social media.