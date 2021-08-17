Ma’s Cakes expands in Martinsville

Ma’s Cakes, the Danville bakery that provides the baked goods sold at The Ground Floor coffee shop in the Holt Building, soon will have a shop in Martinsville.
Uptown Partnership reports that the bakery will be located on Bridge Street across from the municipal parking lot and across the Wall Street alleyway from The Ground Floor.
Ma’s Cakes is at 101 Beverly Road, Danville. Its phone number is 434-793-0474.
Volunteers needed
The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers for the Henry County Fair, which will be Sept. 22-25, and the 2021 Rooster Walk Reunion Music Festival, which is Oct. 8-10.
For more information, email tourism@yesmartinsville.com or call 276-632-8006.
Job Fair
Patrick & Henry Community College will hold a job fair on at 1-6 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Stone Hall Gym.
Register by visiting https://bit.ly/3iYF8rv or scanning in a QR code that can be found on flyers such as posted on social media.
Virginia Career Works and Community Recovery Program are partners in hosting the career fair.
For more information, contact Career Services Coordinator Shannon Whitlow at 276-656-5483 or swhitlow@patrickhenry.edu.
Career Exploration
Southern Virginia Properties will host a Career Exploration Open House at noon-2:30 p.m. and 5-7 Tuesday at TAD Space in Uptown Martinsville.
To book an appointment, call 276-299-2166 or email southernvirginiaproperties@gmail.com.
Vendor Blender
A Vendor Blender Pop-Up Shop on Aug. 28 in Spencer will raise money for diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease associations.
Vendor Bingo will start at 12:15 p.m.; purchase tickets in advance.
Participating vendors include The Sparkle Spot, Cheesecake with Tara, Scentsy with Sherria, Mary Kay Shop with Patricia, Uncle Al’s Ice Cream, Pure Romance, Caroline’s Concessions, Ma’s Cake, SewFull Creations with Shirley, Drink2Shrink, Gracefully Natural, Damsel & Defense with Fannie, Farmasi, Khat Apparel Inc. and Cricket Wireless with Brittany.
