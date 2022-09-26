Local art now has its own store with Made in Martinsville.

The shop is located at 105 E. Main St. in Martinsville and is owned by Forrest Forschmiedt who is originally from Seattle, Washington but has been in Martinsville for 4 years with his wife, Alice Forschmiedt.

The store opened on Aug. 25.

Forrest Forschmiedt has been doing various arts and crafts for years, including wood works and hand-made soap.

“I saw that there was a little bit of a missing part of the local art scene, which was a store like this,” Forschmiedt said, “to showcase and show off all the stuff that is done by the artists and makers around here.”

The store is intended to combine his own items with “as many other awesome, locally created things” as he could find, and to aid in the revitalization efforts of uptown Martinsville.

His passion for creating a store like this came from a variety of different places, but mainly stemmed from growing up in an artistic household where art was encouraged and appreciated, he said.

He said that artists request their items be sold in the store but he also gets connected with creators through word of mouth and by keeping an eye out for products that he thinks will fit his store.

The items are in the store on a consignment basis, where he takes a percentage off the top and pay the artist for it when it sells, he said.

“To make the store more interesting and invite people to come in more option” Forschmiedt also has an “assortment of regional snacks and specialty foods.”

He said the goal is to keep the store’s products as local as possible and to, at the very least, not come from out of Virginia.

Artists

Karen Despot has a variety of hand sew and knitted goods available in store. For sale at the store are knitted pumpkins, rugs of all different styles and colors, bags and more.

She is a painter by profession but dabbles in all kinds of art on the side as well. Despot has been into art since the eighth grade and works in all kinds of different mediums like acrylic, oil, water color and water color pencils.

Also in her art repertoire are portraits of houses and pets, and she can be found on her website www.karendespot.com and through Facebook messenger under the same name.

George Ray Shelton Jr.’s art hangs on the store walls. Shelton started painting in college through an elective class at University of North Carolina Greensboro. He now dabbles in all kinds of mediums and styles.

He said he loves to learn new techniques from other artists and has been working on improving his own techniques as well. One way he paints is by redoing famous paintings by Van Gogh or Picasso and making it his own by changing the colors and adding new vibrancy.

His work can be found on his Facebook page George Ray Shelton and on his LinkedIn of the same name.

Ashleigh Pritchard has a stand of greeting cards for purchase by the cash register in the store, but that’s not all she does. She also draws and paints with watercolor pet portraits, wedding invitations and many other things on commission.

Through technology, Pritchard is able to scan her art into a computer and make prints, but also save her designs to repurpose at a later date if she needs them. She said this is helpful for her greeting cards because pictures can be put easily with different words.

Her work can be found at charmcat.net and her social media handle is @paperbycharmcat.

Teddy bears made of cloth roses by Kai Penn are on display in the store front. She markets her handmade gift items under the name andlove.

Each bears comes in a hand-blown, hand-etched glass container with a wooden bottom. Penn said she started andlove in January and has plans for more products in the works.

The Facebook page is andlove and the Tik Tik is andlove.gifts.

Other item featured in the store are from: Glass work from Aleen Wilson of Studio 22; oil paintings by Betty Bowles; hand-stitched items by Jeremy and Lori Hodges; books by Bonnie Turner; shadow boxes by Colleen Butker; wooden calligraphy pen by Colby Cline; Pottery by George Alderman; soap and wood items by Forrest Forschmiedt; stained and fused glass by Isabel Wasabi; Hand-dyed textiles by Jennifer Reis; paintings by Lauri Callison; bucket hats by Melinda M. Wegener; paintings by Mary Donaldson Powell; chairs from Pieces of the Past; signs and soaps by Pat Staeblin; crochet and bath good by Renee March; wood crafts by Richard Caldwell; pour-painted clocks by Scott Agee; glass items by Susie Pool; children’s books, windchimes and purses by Martha Smith; jewelry by Tara Compton; and books by Tom Perry.