The newly opened retail store Made Two Manifest made two $450 donations after just two months in business.

The business, focused on promoting positive mental health practices with their merchandise, donated $450 of their first month’s earnings to benefit the CHILL program.

CHILL or Communities Helping Improve Local Lives started in 2002 to help local children make healthy decisions regarding substance abuse in their own lives while also influencing their peers to do the same.

Made Two Manifest has also donated an additional $450 of its second month of profits to local special needs childcare facility The Barrow Center.

“For us it’s not about the money, it’s about helping the community,” Made Two Manifest owner Maria Balderas said.

“We hope to inspire other small businesses to also do the same in their community and reach out to non-profit organizations like The Barrow Center,” she added.