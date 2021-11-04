Magna Vista senior dies in crash on Soapstone Road, three others injured

A Magna Vista High School (MVHS) senior has died and three other students were transported to the hospital with injuries after a vehicle crash Thursday morning.
Virginia State Police responded at 8:24 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 5100 block of Soapstone Road, 1.4 miles from MVHS, they reported in an email Thursday afternoon.
"There is one confirmed fatality and three were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries for treatment. All were juveniles," the email stated.
Crouch did not name the person who died, but Henry County Public Schools confirmed that it was Nick Pruitt, a senior at MVHS.
"Our crisis team (central office team members, school psychologists, and counselors from surrounding schools) deployed to support staff and students at Magna Vista following the notice of a serious accident involving four of our students on their way to school this morning," Communications Director Monica Hatchett said by email. "We are deeply saddened to learn of Nick Pruitt's passing following this morning's accident. Our thoughts are with the Pruitt family and the families of the other students involved."
Hatchett said that counselors had been talking with students and staff throughout the day and would continue to do so in the days ahead.
"It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to inform you that there was a serious accident involving four MVHS students this morning," wrote MVHS Principal Jo Ellen Hylton in a letter to the parents of students. "MVHS senior Nick Pruitt died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident. Nick was loved by many at MVHS and we are deeply saddened by this loss."
Pruitt had been named to the A honor roll at Magna Vista for the first 6-week grading period.
About 30 minutes after the crash occurred, the Henry County School Board convened for a regular meeting at the Henry County Administration Building.
"There's been an accident over at Magna Vista High School, a very serious accident, and we know that it involved some students," said School Board Chair Tom Auker just prior to the invocation. "Please keep those folks in your prayers."
