Magna Vista senior dies in crash on Soapstone Road, three others injured

A Magna Vista High School (MVHS) senior has died and three other students were transported to the hospital with injuries after a vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police responded at 8:24 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 5100 block of Soapstone Road, 1.4 miles from MVHS, they reported in an email Thursday afternoon.

"There is one confirmed fatality and three were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries for treatment. All were juveniles," the email stated.

Crouch did not name the person who died, but Henry County Public Schools confirmed that it was Nick Pruitt, a senior at MVHS.

"Our crisis team (central office team members, school psychologists, and counselors from surrounding schools) deployed to support staff and students at Magna Vista following the notice of a serious accident involving four of our students on their way to school this morning," Communications Director Monica Hatchett said by email. "We are deeply saddened to learn of Nick Pruitt's passing following this morning's accident. Our thoughts are with the Pruitt family and the families of the other students involved."

Hatchett said that counselors had been talking with students and staff throughout the day and would continue to do so in the days ahead.