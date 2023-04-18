No action was taken after a public hearing involving Axton Solar, LLC, but most of the 14 people who spoke did so in favor of solar farms.

The Henry County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting for Monday night to hear from anyone who wished to speak about a proposed siting agreement between Henry County and Axton Solar. Only three of the 16 people who spoke indicated that they were opposed to the 435-acre facility to be constructed on the eastern side of Henry County.

"The solar farm will be partially in Henry County, and the project requires an acceptable siting agreement," said County Attorney George Lyle. "There will be two payments to the County: one for $250,000 and another for $1 million, and then there will be an additional payment per megawatt, but the exact amount of that payment is not known."

Lyle said the total project would be about 200 megawatts, and a significant portion of the electricity produced will be in Henry County.

"We live on Climax Road and we believe this can be a good thing if done properly," said Tammy Witt. "But solar panels are everywhere. It's all we see. It has lowered our property values. Who wants to live in this mess? Please get all of the facts before ruling on this matter. Our community is totally ruined, all because of progress and money."

"I represent the Iriswood District and I am for the solar project," said Chris Robertson. "I'm actually going to be right in the middle of it. I haven't said anything at any of the meetings, and today I'm here to speak in favor."

"We moved here from New England because of the beautiful green environment. We were very happy here until the solar farm," said Mary Thompson. "It creates insecurity. The siting agreement includes no bond for performance. Doing things behind the curtain is not right. They didn't show us maps; they only showed conceptual drawings. Solar revenue sharing is off the table. It looks like nobody is taking responsibility for anything."

"Our farm is part of this solar farm," said Mary Ann Davis. "I've always thought of solar as how we're growing. If development is coming, we would rather have solar panels than rooftops. Please approve this agreement; I think it's a great thing."

"I'm a resident in Axton," Robert Smith said. "I have a small farm and I raise mules. I'm in favor of the solar project."

Jimmie Ford said he lived in the Ridgeway area, but owned property in Axton that will be used for the solar project.

"According to the Virginia Clean Economy Act, Appalachian Power has to be 100% carbon free by 2050," said Ford. "I think we should do whatever we can to help the power company achieve these goals."

Said Andrew Barker: "I live in Axton. I do farm and I'm in favor of this project."

Nick Punger said he did not live in the area, but was speaking on behalf of the Virginia Land and Liberty Coalition.

"We strongly urge you to support this project and the future of Henry County," Punger said.

"The funds payable to the County can be used for a variety of purposes," said Vesper Energy Project Manager Trey Lopez. "Nearly $19 million in improvements will be made to the property."

Heather Carter took issue with Thompson saying the company did not provide maps of the project.

"I've seen a map and I've been out there and walked it," said Carter. "They agreed to put buffers and fencing in. They tried to work with us every way they could. Solar is the future, and I am down for the project."

Brenell Thomas, just recently named the new Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce president, said the Chamber offered its support.

"This project will power over 20,000 homes. It's a long-term investment," Thomas said. "It will create over 200 jobs during construction. There is a great positive commitment that Axton Solar has already shown."

Said J&R Management President Will Vaughn: "I'm a resident of Martinsville, and we are very strong proponents."

Rev. Tyler Millner said he lived in Axton and supports the project.

"I'm James Robertson from Stanleytown and I commend our negotiators," said Robertson. "It should include an offset fee, a supplemental charge. It works out to about $250,000 a year to the County."

"I live in the middle of this project, and I'm in favor of it," said Jack Wan. "I really like it here, and we believe that private property is yours and you should be able to do with it how you like."

Said Sarah Workman: "We're neighbors to the project, and I support it."

The discussion by the members of the Board was limited to Iriswood District Supervisor Garrett Dillard, who said he had heard from his constituency and felt an obligation to support the overwhelming majority who had indicated they felt positive about the solar farm construction.

The Board took no action after the public hearing ended, and the meeting was adjourned.

Before the Axton Solar hearing, the Board held a public hearing on the proposed Henry County Public Schools budget and on the overall County budget, with limited participation.

Travis Pruitt of the Ridgeway District thanked the Board for including money to the volunteer agencies in the County, and Sandra Haley with the Public Defender's Office pointed out that even with a proposed 5% raise, the attorneys in her office would still be making between $5,000 and $9,000 a year less than the attorneys employed with the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.