A Martinsville man has been charged in relation to a drug trafficking operation in Washington County.

A warrant was executed at the home of Octavia Myron Johnson, 38, where police found three ounces of cocaine, 10 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, two firearms and $3,800 in cash, a release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) stated.

Johnson was charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine and use of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. Johnson has been jailed in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, the release stated.

The Martinsville Police Department, Henry County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police, Smyth County Sheriff's Office, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives participated in the investigation and arrest, the release stated.