Man barricades himself in house before being arrested on drug charges

A Henry County man was arrested on drug charges Wednesday night after barricading himself inside a home in the Grassy Creek Road area.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office announced the conclusion of a narcotics distribution investigation on Monday involving 41 people and 94 felony charges.

Ronald Gene Edwards Jr., 33, of 1805 Eggleston Falls Road in Ridgeway, was among 21 people still wanted after the announcement was made.

Police say when they approached a house a 244 Grassy Creek Road, Edwards "retreated inside" and when they were able to make contact with them "he stated he was armed with a knife and refused to come out."

Negotiators arrived on the scene and tried without success to coax Edwards out of the house, a Sheriff's Office release stated. 

A search warrant was obtained to enter the residence and at approximately 11 p.m. a tactical unit from the Sheriff's Office broke into the house and located Edwards hiding in the attic, the release stated. 

Edwards continued to claim he was armed with a knife and refused to come out, the release said.

At approximately 11:50 p.m. the release stated deputies "were able to remove Edwards from the ceiling of the home and he was taken into custody."

The release did not make clear how Edwards was removed from the ceiling. 

Edwards was taken into custody on charges of distribution of fentanyl and tramadol and obstruction of justice for failing to exit the home.

Edwards was jailed in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond. 

Ronald Gene Edwards

