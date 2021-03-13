 Skip to main content
Man drowns while fishing in the Smith River in Henry County
  • Updated
Police lights day

A man drowned in the Smith River on Friday afternoon after falling into the water while fishing.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, who confirmed the drowning, did not release the man's name or any information about his condition.

A call came to the 911 communications center around 2 p.m., and rescue was dispatched to the Smith River in the Fieldale area.

"A man was fishing in the Smith River and fell into some deeper water," Perry said. "A nearby person pulled him from underwater, but unfortunately he did drowned."

Radio traffic indicated the condition was code blue - a severe emergency - and AirCare was called in, but that call was canceled before for a helicopter responded.

"Resuscitative efforts were made, but were unsuccessful," Perry said.

