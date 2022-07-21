Man indicted for sex crimes against woman and child

A 35-year-old Fieldale man has been indicted by a Henry County Circuit Court Grand Jury for the rape of a woman and sex crimes against a 3-month-old child.

In a heinous series of events chronicled by a criminal complaint on file in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk's Office by an "Investigator Duffy" with the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Ross Thomas Eckert of Appalachian Drive in Fieldale is now wanted for rape of a woman, object sexual penetration of a victim less than 13 years old and 36 counts of possession of child pornography on his cellphone.

The Martinsville Bulletin generally does not identify victims of sexual assault and, for now, is not naming the woman or the child involved in the allegations against Eckert.

The criminal complaint by Duffy on file describes the woman hearing her 3-month-old daughter screaming "like she was in pain." She told Duffy that when she went into the room where her daughter was, she found Eckert and the baby. The complaint describes what she said she saw.

Stephanie Hodges, a forensic nurse, made a forensic examination, according to Duffy's complaint. Conclusions derived from the results of the examination are listed in the report.

Duffy confirmed that the infant was 3 months old at the time the incident allegedly occurred.

"While searching a phone belonging to Eckert, pursuant to a search warrant, First Sergeant M. Wagoner found a digital image of a young female child who appeared to be less than 12 years of age, straddling an adult male." The description, too graphic for this publication, indicates that the genitals of both people appearing in the image could be seen.

Eckert told police the cellphone was not his, according to Duffy's complaint, but other images were found of "a young female of less than 12 years of age with her genitals in view and shirtless."

The rape of the woman allegedly occurred on March 8, the sex charge against the child allegedly occurred on March 12 and the child pornography charges are dated as having allegedly occurred on March 16.

In Virginia, the charge against Eckert involving the child carries a minimum of life in prison if convicted; rape of another adult carries a sentence of 5 years to life; and each child pornography charge carries a sentence of 1 to 5 years.