Man sentenced for sex crimes

A Stuart man has been sentenced to 90 years in prison, but will only serve five years behind bars after pleading no contest to numerous sex charges against an underage family member.

The Bulletin does not release the names of alleged victims in crimes of a domestic nature or crimes that may be related to sexual violence.

On Monday, James Robert Rorrer of Stuart was sentenced to 90 years with 85 years suspended for the aggravated sexual battery of a child 13 to 17 years of age by a parent, carnal knowledge of a child 13 to 14 years of age without force, four counts of indecent liberties and two counts of carnal knowledge.

In exchange for the plea, a charge of rape, three counts of incest and three counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child 13 to 17 years of age by a parent were dismissed.

A no contest, or nolo contendere plea is a plea by which a defendant in a criminal prosecution accepts conviction as though a guilty plea had been entered, but does not admit guilt.

Rorrer was found guilty by a Patrick County jury three years ago to multiple drug charges including distributing schedule I/II drugs and was sentenced to fifteen years in prison with 10 years and nine months suspended after his arrest in June, 2019.

The sex charges were related to incidents in 2016, for which he was charged in 2021.