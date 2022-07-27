Man suffers medical emergency on Starling

Martinsville Fire & EMS transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville on Tuesday morning a man determined to have suffered a medical emergency.

The 911 Communications Center received a call about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday indicating that a body, unconscious and unresponsive, had been found along the sidewalk on Starling Avenue near the intersection with Brown Street.

First responders arrived and it ended up being "a medical call, sick not injured, [the] person was still alive," responded Deputy Chief Rob Fincher by email.

A passerby told the Bulletin that the person appeared to be bloodied, and the passerby was concerned that the person had possibly been struck by a vehicle, but Fincher discounted that possibility.

Two police officers spent time emptying an aluminum can with a liquid that fizzed as it was being emptied. What appeared to be pills were scattered around the can.

"They collected property to go with the patient," wrote Fincher. There was "nothing criminal."

No other information was made available.