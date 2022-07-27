 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man suffers medical emergency on Starling

  • 0

Martinsville Fire & EMS transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville on Tuesday morning a man determined to have suffered a medical emergency.

The 911 Communications Center received a call about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday indicating that a body, unconscious and unresponsive, had been found along the sidewalk on Starling Avenue near the intersection with Brown Street.

First responders arrived and it ended up being "a medical call, sick not injured, [the] person was still alive," responded Deputy Chief Rob Fincher by email.

A passerby told the Bulletin that the person appeared to be bloodied, and the passerby was concerned that the person had possibly been struck by a vehicle, but Fincher discounted that possibility.

Two police officers spent time emptying an aluminum can with a liquid that fizzed as it was being emptied. What appeared to be pills were scattered around the can.

People are also reading…

"They collected property to go with the patient," wrote Fincher. There was "nothing criminal."

No other information was made available. 

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man indicted for sex crimes against woman and child

Man indicted for sex crimes against woman and child

In a heinous series of events chronicled by a criminal complaint on file in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office by an “Investigator Duffy” with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Ross Thomas Eckert of Appalachian Drive in Fieldale is now wanted for rape of a woman, object sexual penetration of a victim less than 13 years old and 36 counts of possession of child pornography on his cellphone.

Axton man indicted for murder

Axton man indicted for murder

One man indicted in connection with the murder of his girlfriend's father - another one for concealment of a dead body - and 120 more indictments.

Watch Now: Related Video

Your eyes won't believe this heart stopping parkour competition in China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert