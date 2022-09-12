Man threatens police with machete

A Martinsville man is in jail after threatening police with a machete.

Richard Perry Swisher, 58, of 115 Lake Tree Drive in Martinsville slammed the door shut when Henry County deputies responded to his home at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A release stated the deputies were responding to a call alleging domestic assault at the residence.

When deputies attempted to enter the home, Swisher threatened them with a machete saying he was going to kill them, the release said.

Swisher refused the deputies attempts to convince him to come out and said he would kill anyone who came inside.

Negotiators with the Sheriff’s Office tried unsuccessfully for over three hours to convince Swisher to come out and at 6:40 p.m. a tactical unit entered the home and placed Swisher into custody, the release said.

Swisher was charged with domestic assault and battery, brandishing a bladed weapon with the intent to intimidate and obstruction of justice.

Swisher was jailed in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.