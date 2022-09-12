 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man threatens police with machete

  • 0

A Martinsville man is in jail after threatening police with a machete.

Richard Perry Swisher, 58, of 115 Lake Tree Drive in Martinsville slammed the door shut when Henry County deputies responded to his home at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A release stated the deputies were responding to a call alleging domestic assault at the residence.

When deputies attempted to enter the home, Swisher threatened them with a machete saying he was going to kill them, the release said.

Swisher refused the deputies attempts to convince him to come out and said he would kill anyone who came inside.

Negotiators with the Sheriff’s Office tried unsuccessfully for over three hours to convince Swisher to come out and at 6:40 p.m. a tactical unit entered the home and placed Swisher into custody, the release said.

People are also reading…

Swisher was charged with domestic assault and battery, brandishing a bladed weapon with the intent to intimidate and obstruction of justice.

Swisher was jailed in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Richard Swisher

Swisher

 HCSO

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

"12 Angry Jurors" debuts

"12 Angry Jurors" debuts

Watch a show that features a panel of jurors from different backgrounds try to make the difficult decision of choosing whether or not an individual is guilty or not guilty.

Patrick County Fair

Patrick County Fair

Patrick County didn’t risk having a fair during the pandemic and is looking forward this year to resuming the annual event considered to be an…

Henry County Fair

Henry County Fair

Henry County is looking forward to a fair under more normal conditions than last year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen’s coffin begins journey to final resting place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert