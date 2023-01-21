 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man wanted for eluding police

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating Levin Reeves Stokes. If anyone knows of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the 911 Communication Center's non-emergency number at 276-638-8751.

Stokes is wanted for eluding law enforcement, the Sheriff's Office stated.

Stokes

 Bill Wyatt

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

