Look for lightnin’ in the air Sunday night at Pop’s Farm in Axton.

That’s when longtime rock favorite Marshall Tucker Band will perform at Rooster Walk 13.

The band originated with a group that met in high school in Spartanburg, South Carolina, vocalist and tambourine player Doug Gray said. Different initial performers phased in and out for a variety of reasons before officially picking the members in 1971.

In 1972 the six-person outfit chose their name – The Marshall Tucker Band – from a name they had found inscribed on the key to their rehearsal space. The band didn’t know who Marshall Tucker was for a couple of years after they christened their band after him, Gray said.

After about six to eight months of rehearsing in the space a promoter approached them with the opportunity to open for another band.

“All of the sudden we were offered a show and it happened to be a show opening for The Allman Brothers,” Gray said. From there the band took off.

They found out later that Marshall Tucker was a blind piano tuner who went to the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind where he met his wife. The Tuckers moved to Columbia, South Carolina, where they had a daughter.

Tucker passed in January of this year at the age of 99 years. Gray said Tucker’s daughter keeps in touch with the band to this day.

The current band is made up of Gray on vocals and tambourine; B.B. Borden on drums; Ryan Ware on bass and vocals; Marcus James Henderson on keyboard, saxophone, flute and vocals; Chris Hicks on guitar and vocals; and Rick Willis on guitar and vocals.

They play southern rock music that incorporates elements of blues, country and jazz.

“I listened to just about every kind of music that there was,” Gray said. “We had country music in the band who liked country music, we had rock and roll and I like rhythm and blues. So when we all got together we were kind of like a fusion.”

“Whatever’s leftover you throw it in a pan and that’s what we did,” Gray added. “And Marshall Tucker Band’s what came out of it.”

The band has a collaborative songwriting process where if one member has some good lyrics or ideas they bring it to the other members where it will then be put to music.

“If it works it’ll work and if it doesn’t work then we can it,” Gray said, though the band doesn’t continuously put out new music, having been “lucky enough” to have had almost every song they have recorded professionally, Gray said.

“There’s a meaning behind every one of them … You just have to come see and listen to the music,” Gray said about whether or not the music has an overlying theme or message. “We did very upbeat songs and every one of ‘em meant something.”

Gray said he doesn’t really have a favorite song they play because at 330 songs “there’s so many of them” but if he had to pick it would be “Fire on the Mountain.”

Their songs have been covered by an array of artists and are featured in over 30 movies, and the band has over 30 studio albums. The band is touring “all the time,” he said, having played 190 performances since June of last year.

“It’s kind of been a nice ride for us,” Gray said.

“I’ve heard a lot about it [Rooster Walk],” Gray said. “I’m kind of all jacked up to play.” He said he looks forward to experiencing what the festival is “all about” and seeing Crawford & Power, whom the band has played with multiple times, perform.

The festival will be from Thursday through Sunday at Pop’s Farm, 675 Hobson Road in Axton. Tickets and additional information are available at roosterwalk.com.

The Marshall Tucker Band will perform from 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday at the Lawn Stage.