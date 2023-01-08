Martin and Gravely voted HCPS board chair and vice chair

Henry County Public Schools (HCPS) Board member Teddy Martin II was named board chair and Ben Gravely was named vice chair at the school’ board’s regular meeting on Thursday.

Past HCPS Chair Thomas Auker nominated Martin for the new board chair with no other nominations made. Martin was unanimously voted by the board as the new chair and then passed the gavel to lead the rest of the meeting.

“I want to thank Mr. Auker [HCPS past board chair Thomas Auker],” Martin said. “Thank you for all you’ve done as our chair, and I want to thank the board for their support, and I’ll do all I can to honor what you’ve given me.”

Martin opened nominations for vice chair, and new board member Champ Hardie nominated Ben Gravely. Gravely was then unanimously voted to the position by his fellow board members.

HCPS Superintendent Sandy Strayer then nominated HCPS Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Administrative Services Dr. David Scott as the designated person who will attend board meetings when she is unable to attend. The board approved unanimously.

Also in attendance for the first time were the two new HCPS board student members Hunter Goad, a Basset High School senior, and Lakyn Cochran, a junior at Magna Vista High School.

In other matters:

The board completed other organizational tasks which included the approval of the Code of Conduct for school board members in 2023 and the 2023 school board meeting schedule after deciding to have all evening meetings during the school year at 5:30 p.m. to accommodate the new student school board members and to have morning meetings at 9 a.m. when school is out for break.

HCPS Director of Communications Monica Hatchett read a proclamation that to recognize Principal Appreciation Week which traditionally takes place in January.

Hatchett recognized students Caleb Lynch with a football recognition and Erik Cali, Cadance Dillard, Connor Wotring and Michael Gervais with recognitions and a medal for robotics. Other students were awarded recognitions but were not in attendance.

HCPS Assistant Superintendent for Operations and Administrative Services Dr. David Scott gave the board a budget update for the 2024 FY. The total amount of state funding HCPS received is $72,260,324 which is only a little higher than the previous year, local match funding has also increased from the previous year to $16,345,298 and total funding is estimated to the amount of $101,545,845.

The board approved the consent agenda containing an approval of minutes from the December regular board meeting and payment of bills.

The board approved the action agenda containing the 2023 legislative agenda, 2023-24 high school and middle school program of studies, contracts for fiber optics and copper network cabling and a school security equipment grant.

Strayer presented the Superintendent’s Report that discussed student projects, STEM activities in schools, a robotics open house, Candy Cane Olympics and students making blankets for the local warming center.

Martin gave a reminder of dates:

Jan. 19:

public hearing for input on 2024 FY budget at 6 p.m.

Jan. 30-31:

Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) hybrid capital conference

Jan. 31:

2023 VSBA new school board and superintendent orientation

Jan. 31:

2023 VSBA new school board chair and vice chair orientation

Feb. 2:

regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 28:

budget work session with Henry County Board of Supervisors at 5 p.m.

The board approved a personnel report containing the following separations: Tyler Cotner, Marybeth Deadmond and Anita Knight.