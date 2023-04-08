The Martinsville Police Department arrested and charged Tony Lashaun Martin on Friday evening in reference to the shooting incident at Maplewood Apartments on Thursday.

Martin has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling , according to a press release from the City of Martinsville. Martin also faces reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of ammo by a convicted felon, and discharge of a firearm in the city the release states.

At 4:23 a.m. Thursday, the Martinsville Police Department received reports of a shooting. They found a 45-year-old woman at Maplewood Apartments, 1446 W. Fayete St., shot, according to the release.

A man was arrested at the scene for unrelated charges, the release states, and was held without bond.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to contact Lt. Jim Lovell at 276-403-5320.