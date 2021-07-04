Martin named PR liaison; SPCA adoptions will be free on Tuesday; Fieldale Trail being repaired

Martin named Henry County’s PR liaison

Brandon Martin is the new public relations and community liaison for Henry County and the Henry County Public Service Authority, the county announced.

Martin was a staff writer for the Henry County Enterprise and has five years of communications experience with the federal government, a release from the county said.

Martin will be the primary contact for all media and will serve as the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) officer for the county and the HCPSA. The county had no person in that role in recent years.

“I’ve always had a strong desire to serve others, and I look forward to continuing to do that as part of the team here in the county as we collectively work to ensure that everyone knows that Henry County, Virginia, is the best place in the world to live and raise a family,” Martin said in the release.

Martin graduated from Martinsville High School in 2010 and he received his Bachelor of Science in Psychology from East Tennessee State University in 2013. He served five in the U.S. Navy, completing tours as a communications specialist at the Navy recruiting headquarters and aboard the USS Ronald Reagan, the release said.