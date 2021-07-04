Martin named PR liaison; SPCA adoptions will be free on Tuesday; Fieldale Trail being repaired

Martin named Henry County’s PR liaison
Brandon Martin is the new public relations and community liaison for Henry County and the Henry County Public Service Authority, the county announced.
Martin was a staff writer for the Henry County Enterprise and has five years of communications experience with the federal government, a release from the county said.
Martin will be the primary contact for all media and will serve as the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) officer for the county and the HCPSA. The county had no person in that role in recent years.
“I’ve always had a strong desire to serve others, and I look forward to continuing to do that as part of the team here in the county as we collectively work to ensure that everyone knows that Henry County, Virginia, is the best place in the world to live and raise a family,” Martin said in the release.
Martin graduated from Martinsville High School in 2010 and he received his Bachelor of Science in Psychology from East Tennessee State University in 2013. He served five in the U.S. Navy, completing tours as a communications specialist at the Navy recruiting headquarters and aboard the USS Ronald Reagan, the release said.
“With his journalism and military background, he brings significant experience and a unique skill set to our operation,” County Administrator and PSA General Manager Tim Hall said in the release. “We think he will be a tremendous asset for our organizations.”
Pet adoptions free on Tuesday
The SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County will be open from noon to 6 p.m., and there will be no adoption fees for any kittens, cats, dogs and puppies 4 months old and older, to people with approved applications. The “Free Pet Feature” is funded by a donor, said SPCA Director of Operations Catherine Gupton.
The SPCA has handled about 1,300 animals a year for the past few years, Gupton said. In 2020, the SPCA took in 1,347 animals, 56% of which were either strays or transferred in from area pounds.
“The more animals we can safely place into happy, loving homes, the more we can save from the pounds,” Gupton said.
Fieldale Trail being repaired
The Fieldale Trail and river access will be closed periodically over the next four to eight weeks as contractors repair several sections of the storm-damaged trail, the county announced. Citizens are asked to avoid using the trail and river access on the days that they are closed.
For information about the closing, call Henry County Parks & Recreation at 276-634-4640.
Registration open for fair events
You can register for competitive exhibits for this fall’s Henry County Fair.
Ribbons and prizes will be awarded for fresh fruits and vegetables, canned fruits, canned vegetables and meats, pickles and relishes, bread, candy, pies, flowers and plants, quilts, crocheting, knitting, textiles and children’s artwork, a release from Henry County announced.
The Henry County Fair will be Sept. 22-25 on the grounds at Martinsville Speedway and will lead into the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at Martinsville Speedway on Sept. 25.
“These contests are a staple feature of many county fairs across the country, and will give people in our region the opportunity to showcase their agricultural, homemaking and crafts skills,” Fair Director Roger Adams said in a release.
The packet with the rules, categories and registration form can be downloaded at www.henrycountyvafair.com.
Feeding SWVA food drive
The city of Martinsville will be partner with Feeding SWVA to host a mobile food pantry at 1-3 p.m. on July 16 in the back parking lot of Martinsville High School.
Access will be from the Fairy Street entrance only .
For more information contact Rita Pruitt at 540-342-3011, ext. 7040, or rpruitt@feedingswva.org.
Road projects
- Beginning Tuesday a portion of Raven Rock Road in Patrick County, between Pond Road and Boyd Hollow Road, will be closed to through traffic for a pipe replacement. A detour and directional signs will direct motorists. Weather permitting, the road will reopen on July 9.
- On Tuesday a portion of Jacks Creek Road in Patrick County, between Woolwine Highway and Morrison School Road, will be closed to through for a bridge replacement over the Smith River. A detour and directional signs will direct motorists. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be reopened by July 23.
- Intermittent work is being performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.
- Construction is underway on the Lover’s Leap area of U.S. 58. Flagging operations for the geotechnical borings are being in place between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Estimated completion date is May 2026.
From staff reports
Holly Kozelsky of the Bulletin staff contributed to this report.