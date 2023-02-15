Martinsville City Council Member Chad Martin says he plans to step down from City Council at the end of this month after having accepted a new job offer.

"I have signed a new contract already with an organization in North Carolina," Martin said at Tuesday night's regular city council meeting. "They really want me to move to North Carolina and I gladly accepted."

Martin did not disclose who he will be working for or where in North Carolina he intends to move, but he did confirm with the Bulletin after the meeting that he will resign at the conclusion of the next regular council meeting scheduled for Feb. 28.

Martin was elected to Martinsville City Council on Nov. 8, 2016. He served for two years at vice mayor and was re-elected to a second term on Jan. 4, 2021. His seat comes up for re-election again in November 2024.

None of the council members appeared surprised by Martin's announcement and no one discussed the process involved in replacing him.

According to the city charter and state code, a special election is to be held in November if there are more than 180 days left in the term. Council may appoint an interim member to serve until the special election. In the event Council fails to appoint an interim member, the decision is made by the court.

Brewery for uptown

City Council approved an incentive package for Herb Atwell, owner of Mountain Valley Brewing in Axton, to open a brewery in uptown Martinsville.

"The city staff has recently been involved in discussions with Renewal Partners LLC regarding a project in a renovated building located at 32 Franklin Street," said City Manager Leon Towarnicki. "During those discussions, various incentives have been discussed to assist with the development."

Towarnicki said the package had been tailored specifically for Atwell and will extend through 2028 including a 100% refund of taxes in 2023-24 and a 50% refund in 2025-28. The cost of utilities will be refunded 100% from 2023-25 and at 50% from 2025 until June 2028.

"There are some concerns about being equitable to future businesses," Towarnicki said. "This is going to need to be done to attract these kinds of businesses."

"We asked the city manager if we can afford to do this," said Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls. "This is not a sweet deal for one company. If you come here, everyone will be treated the same."

Towarnicki described the operation as a "craft brewery type project," but Atwell said there was more to it than just the beer.

"Everywhere we go it seems like growth comes to areas with these kinds of places," Atwell said. "It gives the public a reason to want to be there and makes them feel more relevant."

Atwell said the mission of Renewal Brewing includes respecting the past while embracing the promise of the future.

"We want to provide a social atmosphere. Our location is 32-34 Franklin Street. It's perfect for foot traffic and it fulfills a regional need," said Atwell. "We want to attract not only the people that are in the area, but the young entrepreneurs and that type."

Atwell said the establishment will offer a pizza bar, brewery and a speakeasy.

"The brewery will be a three-barrel capacity in the beginning. The speakeasy pub will be a meeting place with limited hours, and we will have a rooftop bar," Atwell said. "We will be the first to offer this."

The property was purchased in February 2022 and the state and federal alcohol applications have been submitted and approved. Atwell said he intended to open part of the operation by the second quarter of this year.

In other matters, Council:

Adopted a resolution changing the membership policy for the Arts & Cultural Committee. Four vacancies on the committee have gone unfilled for an extended period of time even though applications are on file from citizens who have volunteered to serve. Specifically, the Economic Development Corporation and TheatreWorks have designated seats on the committee, but have no designated representatives serving in that capacity.

Adopted a resolution approving the City participation in the proposed settlement of opioid-related claims. Towarnicki said the city has already received about $120,000 in settlement money and is expected to get about $2 million before attorney's fees and other expenses are paid.

Approved a schedule for neighborhood meetings for 2023 that will involve a bus tour in the spring. The meetings will be held at designated locations in Southside, West End, Northside and the East Martinsville and Druid Hills areas.

Approved the quarterly finance report in which revenues were $992,883 less than anticipated and expenses were $602,576 greater than expected. The sales and use and meals taxes generated about $172,000 more than expected. The available cash-on-hand for all funds was $29.8 million, an increase of $5.9 million over the same period last year, which includes ARPA funding.