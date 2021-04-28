Martinsville addresses increased interest in residential solar panels

Residents in Martinsville are being offered free solar panels. In fact, solar panel sales people have begun knocking on doors with their offers.

For that reason, Electric Department Director Durwin Joyce presented to City Council on Tuesday night an agreement seeking their approval for him to use in dealing with this new entity.

“The company is knocking on your door, and they make it easy. The savings can pay for the cost of the system, but it might take 10 or 15 years,” Joyce said.

Some of the solar leases or power purchase agreements are said to last as long as 25 years in some instances.

“We’re getting too many questions at one time,” Joyce said. But “call me, and I’ll help you have a clear understanding.”

That clear understanding is basically this: Under the typical agreement being offered, the homeowner gives permission for a company to install solar panels on the roof of his house, and in return, the homeowner promises to purchase the electricity the panels produce for the duration of the term.

Whether the arrangement equates to savings for the homeowner depends on the details, and those details can become overwhelmingly technical.