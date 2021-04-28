Martinsville addresses increased interest in residential solar panels

Residents in Martinsville are being offered free solar panels. In fact, solar panel sales people have begun knocking on doors with their offers.
For that reason, Electric Department Director Durwin Joyce presented to City Council on Tuesday night an agreement seeking their approval for him to use in dealing with this new entity.
“The company is knocking on your door, and they make it easy. The savings can pay for the cost of the system, but it might take 10 or 15 years,” Joyce said.
Some of the solar leases or power purchase agreements are said to last as long as 25 years in some instances.
“We’re getting too many questions at one time,” Joyce said. But “call me, and I’ll help you have a clear understanding.”
That clear understanding is basically this: Under the typical agreement being offered, the homeowner gives permission for a company to install solar panels on the roof of his house, and in return, the homeowner promises to purchase the electricity the panels produce for the duration of the term.
Whether the arrangement equates to savings for the homeowner depends on the details, and those details can become overwhelmingly technical.
But Joyce said as residential-based energy systems improve, some people may have the capability to generate more power than they use.
“The desire to connect those resources to the city’s electric grid and back feed power to the system is becoming more common,” Joyce said. “In order to establish an approved method for any such connections … an interconnect agreement has been prepared for Council’s consideration."
Joyce’s 54-page agreement was rife with legalese, several members of council admitted, but on the surface it limits the amount of solar electricity a resident may produce and requires a $100 fee, and the solar project must be approved by the electric department.
“Any costs or upgrades on our side would have to be covered by the customer during installation,” Joyce said. “It is not to cause problems with our system.”
Council member Danny Turner suggested the complicated matter be reviewed before being approved, but Mayor Kathy Lawson insisted the agreement be approved right away because of a resident who has begun pursuing a solar opportunity but doesn’t have the city’s approval.
This is “very important for my citizen,” Lawson said.
Said Turner: “I don’t see the rush today. There is no need to make a knee-jerk reaction to a 5-minute presentation that’s 54 pages [long].”
Approval of the agreement passed, 3-2, with Turner and council member Tammy Pearson voting against approval.
Tax decision
City Manger Leon Towarnicki said next fiscal year’s budget will be presented at the next meeting, and Council will need to consider how it wants to handle a sharp increase in property values.
“Reassessments were up 2.149% this time,” Towarnicki said. “If assessments go up by more than 1%, you have to have a separate public hearing.”
Towarnicki said the increase would generate about $150,000 in additional revenue, or Council could decide to reduce the current tax rate and negate the increase.
“Our recommendation is to leave it where it is and the increase will be used to balance the budget,” said Towarnicki.
Assistant Director of Finance Mandy McGhee presented a summary of the City’s quarterly finance report for the period ending March 31.
Revenues received were more than $3.2 million than what was expected while expenses were less by almost $1 million. The differences were explained as mostly due to CARES funds received and a reduction in expenditures due to the pandemic such as travel.
Also at the meeting, the Council:
- Heard from Towarnicki that a funding request for $3 million to the EPA had been approved and will be used to replace about three miles of the Jones Creek sewer line. The city will contribute $750,000 to the project.
- Heard from Towarnicki a reminder that power outage will occur from midnight to 4 a.m. on May 8 and again on May 9 for the entire city while AEP repairs the electric feed line to the electrical system.
- Heard from Towarnicki that those looking for a job to consider working for Martinsville. "The City has quite a few job openings, and we're having difficulty filling them. There are loads of jobs throughout the community."
- Presented Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher and Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper with a proclamation in recognition of National Police Week and Peace Officer’s Memorial Day.
- Presented Kris Bridges, building official and zoning administrator, with a proclamation acknowledging May as Building Safety Month.
- Presented itself with a proclamation recognizing Friday as National Arbor Day.
- Adopted a resolution committing the City to efforts related to the Alliance for National and Community Resilience benchmarking process aimed at mitigating potential hazards in the community.