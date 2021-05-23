Martinsville adjusts courthouse rules; VMNH branch gets cash

Martinsville adjusts courthouse rules
Martinsville Judge G. Carter Green signed an order Thursday to ease the pandemic-related restrictions in place for the Martinsville Courthouse.
Sheriff Steve Draper had petitioned the court to adjust regulations to comply to the relaxation of statewide capacity limits caused by COVID-19 and to adhere to those still in place.
Green’s approval states that “persons who have NOT received the COVID vaccine must wear a mask at all times and maintain social distancing of at least six feet. This requirement does not apply to City, Constitutional or Court employees while in their private offices.
“Persons who have received the vaccine are not subject to masking or social distancing requirements.”
These requirements will be in effect at all times.
VMNH campus in state budget
Funding for the detailed design of the Virginia Museum of Natural History’s campus near the Shenandoah National Park has been included in Virginia’s approved budget, the museum announced in a release.
The dollars will be used to create design work and exhibit experience of the new museum facility in downtown Waynesboro.
To be located at the corner of W. Main and Arch Streets in Downtown Waynesboro, VMNH-Waynesboro will contain approximately 20,000 square feet of exhibits, classrooms, and visible laboratories, as well as a planned green roof overlooking South River and the Blue Ridge Mountains.
“The Waynesboro campus will highlight many of the characteristics that make the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley a truly distinctive region,” Joe Keiper, executive director of the museum, said in the release. “Particular focus will be placed on the region’s ecology, paleontology, and cultural history, as well as the springs that make the South River the state’s greatest urban trout fishery.”
The new museum campus will highlight the natural history and biodiversity of the region, serve as an educational asset for all Virginians and be an anchor in the revitalization of downtown Waynesboro, the release said.
Museum officials say the development of detailed design is an 18-month process that will include the input of numerous stakeholders.
PCPS’s summer feeding program
Patrick County Public Schools will be offering summer feeding May 24-June 30, the school district announced in an email from Superintendent Dean Gilbert to families.
Meals can be picked up for all children 18 years old or younger, and each meal pick-up will include two breakfasts and two lunches.
The specific dates are listed on the Meal Pick Up Form, which can be found on the district’s web site. One form per family should have been completed by last week.
Gilbert also said PCPS parents of returning students need to complete online registration by May 31 for each student for the 2021-2022 school year.
App Power seeks energy bids
Appalachian Power issued two requests for proposals to help the company comply with provisions of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which specifies being 100% carbon-free by 2050.
The company’s requests are for up to 100 megawatts of solar and/or wind resources from a source within Virginia.
Businesses seeking to submit a proposal can access criteria, required forms, and other specifics online at www.appalachianpower.com/go/rfp . Proposals must be submitted by June 30.
Road projects
- A portion of Magna Vista School Road in Henry County will be closed to through traffic 0.2 mile north of Lee Ford Camp Road for the replacement of two box culverts. A detour will be in place, and there will be signs to help direct motorists. Weather permitting, the road will reopen to traffic on May 28.
- Intermittent work will be performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.
- Construction is underway on the Lover’s Leap area of U.S. 58. Flagging operations for the geotechnical borings are being in place between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Estimated completion date is May 2026.