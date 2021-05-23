Martinsville adjusts courthouse rules; VMNH branch gets cash

“The Waynesboro campus will highlight many of the characteristics that make the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley a truly distinctive region,” Joe Keiper, executive director of the museum, said in the release. “Particular focus will be placed on the region’s ecology, paleontology, and cultural history, as well as the springs that make the South River the state’s greatest urban trout fishery.”

The new museum campus will highlight the natural history and biodiversity of the region, serve as an educational asset for all Virginians and be an anchor in the revitalization of downtown Waynesboro, the release said.

Museum officials say the development of detailed design is an 18-month process that will include the input of numerous stakeholders.

PCPS’s summer feeding program

Patrick County Public Schools will be offering summer feeding May 24-June 30, the school district announced in an email from Superintendent Dean Gilbert to families.

Meals can be picked up for all children 18 years old or younger, and each meal pick-up will include two breakfasts and two lunches.

The specific dates are listed on the Meal Pick Up Form, which can be found on the district’s web site. One form per family should have been completed by last week.