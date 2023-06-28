On Friday, the Board of Directors for the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority voted to award more than $23 million in grants to 76 Virginia cities and counties for opioid abatement.

The city of Martinsville and Henry County will receive $20,000 to study and identify community-based options for the most effective long-term use of funds for abatement, a release stated.

"Opioid abuse has been, and continues to be, a serious problem in our community," Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner told the Bulletin on Tuesday. "To that end, it is important that we have an equally serious solution to that problem. These funds will go towards determining what that solution should be. Through this partnership, we want to use these funds in the most effective manner."

The three-year average opioid mortality rate in Martinsville was three times higher than the state average for Virginia and this area had the highest rate of emergency room visits involving unintentional opioid overdoses in the state, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The NIH reports shows 32 emergency room visits involving opioids per 100,000 in January 2017, compared to 9.2 visits per 100,000 in Virginia.

“Martinsville and Henry County applied jointly for a small grant to help facilitate a process to define highest and best uses of opioid abatement funds that are coming to our communities, and to ensure the funds are being spent appropriately," said City Manager Leon Towarnicki. "With the grant award, we can move forward with the planning process and optimize the benefits to the community."

State Sen. Todd Pillion, chairman of the OAA, called the vote "historic," noting that all regions of the state will receive portions of the grant awards.

"We were pleased to see that communities across the Commonwealth have committed to use opioid settlement funds to truly fight the opioid epidemic, both with new programs and in expansion of existing programs that have proven records of success," Pillion said in the release. "Virginia is using its opioid settlement funds to turn the tide against this epidemic, and the projects we funded in this award package will save lives."

Sarah Thomason, a clinical pharmacist who chairs the OAA's Grants Committee, said the OAA sought to provide a balance in the types of awards made.

"The programs we funded in this round address gaps across the board, ranging from prevention and education, to treatment to long-term recovery," Thomason said in the release.

The proposed awards include grants to 13 individual cities or counties and 26 grants to partnerships in which multiple cities and/or counties committed to a regional approach, as did Martinsville and Henry County.

Projects vary based on the identified needs of each community and range from expansion of medication for opioid use disorder treatment programs, to recovery housing, to in-patient services, the release stated.

The decision by the board marks the first major allocation of OAA grants within Virginia since the Commonwealth received its first set of national settlement payments from manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids in 2022. The payments from the various settling companies are expected to continue for at least 16 more years and will exceed $1 billion in total funding.

In 2022 Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the first round of finalized settlements worth more than $500 million for the Commonwealth spread over the course of eighteen years and predicted the total will increase to more than $1 billion as additional settlements are finalized.