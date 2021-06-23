Martinsville and Henry County soon to be flush with cash from federal aid

Henry County Administrator Tim Hall told the Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting on Tuesday about the boon of federal dollars that are flowing into the community because of congressional acts to address the coronavirus pandemic.

The county had received more than $8.8 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act money that was distributed last year, Hall said.

But then came the American Rescue Plan Act that was approved earlier this year. Hall said the federal government wired Henry County $4.9 million on Monday, with an additional installment of the same about to come again in one year.

The city of Martinsville, the school district and Patrick County also will receive significant dollars.

Here's how Hall said the CARES money was spent: More than $6.3 million on public safety salaries, just more than $1.1 million on personal protection equipment and $645,000 to replace desktop computers with laptops to allow employees to work remotely.

United Way and Social Services received about $138,000, to be used for housing and food assistance, and almost $305,000 was awarded in the form of small business grants.