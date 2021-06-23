Martinsville and Henry County soon to be flush with cash from federal aid

Henry County Administrator Tim Hall told the Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting on Tuesday about the boon of federal dollars that are flowing into the community because of congressional acts to address the coronavirus pandemic.
The county had received more than $8.8 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act money that was distributed last year, Hall said.
But then came the American Rescue Plan Act that was approved earlier this year. Hall said the federal government wired Henry County $4.9 million on Monday, with an additional installment of the same about to come again in one year.
The city of Martinsville, the school district and Patrick County also will receive significant dollars.
Here's how Hall said the CARES money was spent: More than $6.3 million on public safety salaries, just more than $1.1 million on personal protection equipment and $645,000 to replace desktop computers with laptops to allow employees to work remotely.
United Way and Social Services received about $138,000, to be used for housing and food assistance, and almost $305,000 was awarded in the form of small business grants.
But this latest round of recovery money can be spent in response to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts and the provision of premium pay to essential workers.
Lost revenue that occurred during the pandemic can be replaced, capital investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure can be made, and tourism, travel and hospitality industries can be aided.
Hall said officials had asked for clarification if any of the money could be used for site preparation and economic development, as is being allowed in North Carolina.
"The commonwealth of Virginia won't get together until later this summer to develop its plan," Hall said. "We've been in contact with people at the state level to advocate for that provision [site preparation and economic development.]"
But this isn't simply a windfall for county government.
Henry County Public Schools are scheduled to receive more than $18 million, and Virginia is getting more than $4 billion that may offer additional opportunities to apply for even more funds.
"Independent cities will be allowed to 'double dip' because of work by Senators [Tim] Kaine and [Mark] Warner," Hall said. "I talked with Leon Towarnicki [Martinsville city manager], and he said he thought they were getting approximately $14 million for ARPA."
The amount of government funding received locally as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented and leaves an opportunity to make some lasting changes, Hall said.