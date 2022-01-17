Martinsville and Henry County were braced and ready when Izzy arrived

Martinsville City Sheriff Steve Draper headed out a little before noon on Sunday, checking in with the men and women who were on duty when winter storm Izzy first made an appearance in Martinsville and Henry County.

From 911 dispatchers to the city truck drivers who shoveled snow throughout the day and night, everyone was staffed and prepared for the most serious storm of the winter so far. When it was all over Monday morning, the potential for major power outages and downed trees had not materialized in the city.

"We are hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst," Draper said. "Those dispatchers keep in touch with everyone by radio, and if two or three minutes goes by and they don't hear from you when they are supposed to, they'll be on the radio asking if you are okay."

Draper's first stop was at the 911 communications center on Kings Mountain Road.

"So far everything has been fairly quiet," said 911 Dispatch Supervisor Samantha Hall. "We've had a few wrecks, but no injuries. It's Sunday, and it looks like most people are staying at home and off the roads."

Everyone in public safety roles who talked with the Bulletin agreed that a winter storm on a holiday weekend was a good thing. Throughout the day on Sunday, safety vehicles and trucks equipped with snow shovels had the roads to themselves. There was no traffic of any consequence anywhere to be found.

"We have the 911 center on Kings Mountain Road staffed, and if there is an outage, we can operate from our backup and training facility on DuPont Road," said 911 Communications Director J.R. Powell. "We are prepared and staffed for this storm and can bring in additional help if needed."

Snow was falling heavily in the early afternoon on Sunday, but the 911 center was quiet with only an occasional call coming through. On the walls were monitors showing the movement of the storm as it approached from the southwest and exited in the northeast, bringing an average of four to six inches with it.

"The main worry is not the snow that's falling now, but the ice that's expected to come after it, and then the winds behind that," said Draper. "That's when trees can start falling and bringing down power lines."

Martinsville Police Department Shift Lt. Lane Clark said Sunday afternoon that it appeared only four businesses in the city were open during the storm: Kroger and Walgreens on Commonwealth Boulevard and Food Lion and CVS on Brookdale Road.

"Everything else seems to be closed," said Clark. "We encourage people to just stay home and ride this out."

Clark said he had six officers on the roads at any given time, making sure they were available to provide assistance if needed.

"It's beginning to get rough out there, and sometimes it even gets too rough for us," said Clark. "If that happens, I tell my guys to park somewhere and don't take chances when you don't have to. We don't want anyone getting hurt, and that goes for everyone."

The City Shop on Fishel Street in Martinsville was active with trucks coming in and going out Sunday afternoon.

According to a prearranged plan, snow shovels plowed the main routes first along Commonwealth and Memorial Boulevards; Market, Liberty, Spruce, East Church and Fayette Streets; and Rives Road.

Neighborhood collector streets were next, along Clearview Drive, Fayette Street, Mulberry and Chatham Heights Roads and Starling Avenue.

The remaining residential streets were the last streets to be plowed, and the the city-maintained parking lots and crosswalks at intersections in the uptown area were cleared after all other public streets had been plowed.

Snow plows could be heard through the night in Martinsville.

City code stipulates that occupants of property and owners of unoccupied property are responsible for clearing the sidewalk in front of their property, including the sidewalks in front of uptown businesses, according to the City's website.

City Manager Leon Towarnicki had said before the storm hit that residents should refrain from parking vehicles on the street during and after the snow to allow city equipment to clear the street.

Because of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, the City Municipal Building was already scheduled to be closed and bulk and brush pick-up canceled.

Monday afternoon the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said equipment operators were continuing to work 12-hour shifts to plow and treat roads in Henry County.

Conditions on primary roads were improving from snow-covered and slushy to minor condition, so drivers should expect slick spots, a release said.

Plowing on secondary roads and neighborhood streets was underway Monday afternoon, and VDOT said they were finding these routes covered in deep snow, slowing progress. Gusty winds were also causing snow to blow and drift in some areas, making some previously plowed roads to cover in snow again.

Appalachian Power said the snowfall first started causing outages on Sunday, and those numbers climbed sharply through the night and into Monday.

The majority of the storm-related outages are in West Virginia, where around 23,000 customers were without electric service Monday afternoon.

In Virginia, more than 6,500 customers were without electric service due to the storm. Counties most affected included Amherst, Grayson and Pulaski.

In Henry County, 77 customers were without power Monday afternoon, most of them in the Stanleytown area and there were 509 customers scattered throughout Patrick County without power, an online Appalachian outage map showed.

Appalachian said they had brought in about 250 additional workers in advance of the storm and were assisting local crews and contractors with the storm restoration effort.

As of Monday, Appalachian Power said, assessors were still working to identify damage to facilities, but until the extent of the damage was more fully known, restoration estimates could not be accurately determined.

Workers were dealing with poor road conditions, primarily on secondary roads, which may slow restoration efforts, a release stated.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg said gusty winds would continue through the day and night on Monday, possibly causing snow laden trees to fall and causing additional outages.

An overnight low of 19 degrees on Monday may lead to refreezing and hinder the morning commute on Tuesday.

