Martinsville area could expect mixed bag of snow, sleet, freezing rain Wednesday

Southside Virginia can anticipate about an inch of precipitation Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, is saying.
Henry, Patrick and Pittsylvania counties are part of a Hazardous Weather Outlook that includes north central North Carolina.
"We're expecting some wintry mix for the Wednesday forecast," said Ken Kostura, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
There is a 45% chance of sleet and snow along the North Carolina border overnight Tuesday, with freezing rain and snow expected Wednesday, Kostura said.
Lows are expected to drop into the upper 20s Tuesday night, with highs to be in the mid- to upper-30s Wednesday.
The Martinsville area is expected to see snow and sleet before 9 a.m., then freezing rain until 4 p.m. and then rain. High near 34.
Chance of precipitation is 100%., and new ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of around an inch possible.
Warmer weather likely will settle in by Wednesday evening, with precipitation turning back to rain, he said.
Road crews will be out preparing the roads for potential ice by applying brine.
Brine is made by running water through rock salt to produce a solution of 23% salt water. When it's spread on the roads, the solution dries and adheres to the road to prevent ice from forming.
The city of Martinsville last week announced its snow removal plans in anticipation of the arrival of wintry weather.
Since January, the Danville area has received 54 inches of precipitation, about a foot more than usual.
"We normally get about 42 inches per year," Kostura said.
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central North Carolina, northwest North Carolina, central Virginia, south central Virginia and southwest Virginia. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. A wintry mix of precipitation is likely for Wednesday.
John R. Crane of the Danville Register & Bee contributed to this report. He can be reached at jcrane@registerbee.com or 434-791-7987.
