Martinsville area could expect mixed bag of snow, sleet, freezing rain Wednesday

Southside Virginia can anticipate about an inch of precipitation Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, is saying.

Henry, Patrick and Pittsylvania counties are part of a Hazardous Weather Outlook that includes north central North Carolina.

"We're expecting some wintry mix for the Wednesday forecast," said Ken Kostura, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

There is a 45% chance of sleet and snow along the North Carolina border overnight Tuesday, with freezing rain and snow expected Wednesday, Kostura said.

Lows are expected to drop into the upper 20s Tuesday night, with highs to be in the mid- to upper-30s Wednesday.

The Martinsville area is expected to see snow and sleet before 9 a.m., then freezing rain until 4 p.m. and then rain. High near 34.

Chance of precipitation is 100%., and new ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of around an inch possible.

Warmer weather likely will settle in by Wednesday evening, with precipitation turning back to rain, he said.

Road crews will be out preparing the roads for potential ice by applying brine.