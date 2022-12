Martinsville-area events Friday, December 30

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

SATURDAY

New Years Eve Party: 7-10 p.m., Horsepasture Fire Department, 17815 AL Philpott Highway, Ridgeway; sponsored by The Shelton Brothers and Horsepasture Fire Department; bring a covered dish to share; $5 admission charge; bands performing are: Two Young Two old, Herbert Lawson and the Bluegrass Country Boys and The Shelton Brothers.

American Red Cross Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-10 p.m. with Silver Eagles Band; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

SUNDAY

New Year’s Day

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Closed as part of observance of New Year’s Day holiday: Henry County administrative offices and convenience center sites.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas: Virginia Museum of Natural History traveling exhibit through Jan. 20.

THURSDAY

Henry County School Board: 6 p.m., Summerlin meeting room of the Henry County Administration Building.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, Jan. 6

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-10 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas: Virginia Museum of Natural History traveling exhibit through Jan. 20.

SATURDAY, Jan. 7

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas: Virginia Museum of Natural History traveling exhibit through Jan. 20.

SUNDAY, Jan. 8

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Jan. 9

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Jan. 10

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. today to reserve your meals.

THURSDAY, Jan. 12

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, Jan. 13

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-10 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

Music night at Spencer-Penn: 5 p.m. doors open; 6:15 p.m. music begins; Spencer Penn Centre; Gap Civil to perform; $5.

SUNDAY, Jan. 15

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Jan. 16

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Jan. 17

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Jan. 19

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, Jan. 20

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-10 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

SUNDAY, Jan. 22

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Barn quilt class: noon; Spencer Penn Centre; all supplies provided; registration deadline Friday, Jan. 13; register at 276-957-5757.

MONDAY, Jan. 23

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Jan. 24

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Jan. 26

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, Jan. 27

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-10 p.m. with Silver Eagles; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

SUNDAY, Jan. 29

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Jan. 30

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Jan. 31

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Feb. 2

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

SUNDAY, Feb. 5

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 6

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Feb. 7

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Feb. 9

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

SUNDAY, Feb. 12

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 13

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Feb. 14

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Feb. 16

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

SATURDAY, Feb. 18

Rives on the Road: Feb. 18 Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville, with roots-rock band Yarn performing a tribute to Simon & Garfunkel. The Jared Stout Band will kick off this annual “opening party” event with a set of music, and tickets to that show will receive a catered dinner and open bar.

SUNDAY, Feb. 19

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 20

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

THURSDAY, Feb. 23

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

SUNDAY, Feb. 26

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 27

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Feb. 28

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 2

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

SUNDAY, March 5

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 6

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, March 7

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 9

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, March 11

Rives on the Road: A concert and storytelling session celebrating the late Doc Watson will take place March 11 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.

SUNDAY, March 12

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 13

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, March 14

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 16

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, March 17

Rives on the Road: On March 17, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country will headline a concert that also features a set from the TC Carter Band at the New College Institute in Martinsville.

SUNDAY, March 19

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 20

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, March 21

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 23

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

SUNDAY, March 26

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 27

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, March 28

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 30

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

April 21

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

April 22

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

August 26, 2023

Bikers for Babies MHC charity ride (Saturday, Aug. 26)