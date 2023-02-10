Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Music Night: 6:15 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; gate opens at 5 p.m.; Jus’ Cauz performing; $5; concessions available.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; with band Woody Powers and Midnite Express; $8.

Free community wide COVID-19 vaccination clinic: 4-6 p.m., auditorium foyer at Martinsville High School; Moderna Bivalent (Updated) booster for ages 12 and above; ages 12-17 must have a parent or guardian present; walk-in clinic (no appointments); bring COVID vaccination card; if insured, bring insurance card; drink plenty of fluids the day before; for more information contact, Cindy Dutill, Administrative Infection Preventionist, Martinsville City Public Schools, 276-403-4772 or cindy.dutill@martinsville.k12.va.us.

SATURDAY

Opening of the exhibit Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas: 11 a.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Bassett Ruritan Club monthly breakfast: 6-10 a.m, Philpott Dam Road; all-you-can-eat ; $8.

Rangeley Ruritans Brunswick Stew sale: 9 a.m., Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 63 Mt. Bethel Circle, Martinsville; $10 per quart; bake sale; to order, call Fay Moore at 276-732-0660 or Ann Huffman at 276-732-5780.

“Black Church & Prophetic Black Pastor”: 1 p.m., Morning Star Holy Church, 2939 Stoney Mountain Road.

DIY Valentine Edition candle making class: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Library branch, 3109 East Church St; register at 276-403-5430.

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Martinsville City School board: 6:15 p.m., City Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library monthly meeting: 10:30 a.m., Bassett Historical Center, 3964 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett.

Galentine’s Day event: 6:30 p.m., Collinsville Library branch; register at 276-647-1112.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your own supplies; $5; registration required.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Voices of Black Influence: 7 p.m., P&HCC Walker Fine Arts Theatre; free.

FRIDAY, Feb. 17

The Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library book sale for members (can join at the door): 2-5 p.m., basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville.

Tips For Effective Communication class: 12:30-3:30 p.m., P&HCC; $90; Register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; with band Oldskool; $8

SATURDAY, Feb. 18

Free Community Breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., Ridgeway United Methodist Church.

Artful Mending class: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; instructor Jennifer Reis; $60; www.piedmontarts.org.

Yoga in the Galleries: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; instructor Ally Snead; bring mat; $10.

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library book sale: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville.

Brunswick stew: 9 a.m.-noon, Ridgeway Ruritan Club (111 Magnolia St., Ridgeway); $9 per quart; To order call/text 276-806-6110 or 276-340-0367.

Patrick County Music Association’s Mandolin Festival: 5 p.m. doors open, 6 p.m. featuring Alan Bibley & Grasstowne; Stuart Rotary Building, 420 Woodlawn Drive, Stuart.

SUNDAY, Feb. 19

Women’s Wellness Forum: 2-4 p.m., Reynolds Homestead, 463 Homestead Ln. in Critz; Forum to hear and share inspiring stories of hope and empowerment; $10 tickets.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 20

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, Feb. 21

Pancake Supper: 5-5:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church’s Undercroft, 311 E. Church St. Free.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22

Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District Traveling Staff Office Hours: 10-11:30 a.m., Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., Council Chambers; 12:30-2 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., Conference Room.

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve meal.

THURSDAY, Feb. 23

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, Feb. 24

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; with band Bullet Band; $8.

SATURDAY, Feb. 25

African American Read-In & Family Day: 10 a.m., Piedmont Arts; free.

“Dr. King, Dr. King in Virginia & the Va. MLK Holiday—Narrative:” 1 p.m. Morning Star Holy Church, 2939 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville.

SUNDAY, Feb. 26

“The History & Legacy of African-American Churches:” 3 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Theatre of Patrick & Henry Community College; speaker Rev. Matthew Brown; sponsored by the Fayette Area Historical Initiative, Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society and P&HCC.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 27

Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, Feb. 28

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 2

Bob Ross Technique painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $85; piedmontarts.org.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 3

Generational diversity class: 12:30-2:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $60; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

SATURDAY, March 4

Run the Park One Hour Run: By Miles in Martinsville

SUNDAY, March 5

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 6

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, March 7

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Fast Track Trade Show VIP Business Night: 4-8 p.m., Clocktower; by invitation only.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 9

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Fast Track Trade Show: 4-5 p.m., Clocktower; $2.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 11

Rives on the Road: A concert and storytelling session celebrating the late Doc Watson will take place March 11 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.

SUNDAY, March 12

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 13

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, March 14

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 16

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 17

Rives on the Road: On March 17, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country will headline a concert that also features a set from the TC Carter Band at the New College Institute in Martinsville.

SUNDAY, March 19

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 20

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, March 21

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 23

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 24 SUNDAY, March 26

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 27

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Patrick County Tourism Summit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., location pending; updates from The Crooked Road, Virginia Tourism, SWVA, Patric County Tourism and Chamber and more.

TUESDAY, March 28

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 29

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Undercroft of Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.

THURSDAY, March 30

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 31

TUESDAY, April 4 THURSDAY, April 6

TUESDAY, April 11

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

SATURDAY, April 22

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

TUESDAY. April 25

THURSDAY, April 27

FRIDAY, April 28 MONDAY, May 1

Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concert: Galilean House of Worship; Broadway show tunes.

May 13

Spring Run Challenge 10K Challenge—Super Run 5K: by Miles in Martinsville (May 13)

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

SATURDAY, Aug. 26

August 26, 2023

Nov. 23

Thanksgiving Day

Turkey Cross 3K—Run Walk 2 Mile : Miles in Martinsville

Dec. 9

Holiday Running Festival Southsider 10 Miler—Youth in Motion 5K: Miles in Martinsville