Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Martinsville man located

UPDATE: Martinsville man located

Ezell Massey Jr., 73, of 1408 Roundabout Road went missing Saturday morning around 6 a.m. when he stepped outside of his home to smoke.

NCI funding request rejected

NCI funding request rejected

The New College Institute (NCI) had applied for $175,000 in state funding to begin a new lab school, but earlier this month the Department of …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New statue discovered on Easter Island