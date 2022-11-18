Martinsville-area events Friday, November 18

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Fall-scented soy candle-making class: 2:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library; ages 18 and up; register by calling 276-629-2426.

“Diamond Divas: A Very Merry Holiday Revue”: 7 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Theatre, Patrick & Henry Community College.

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

Fundraising concert for Henry County Food Pantry: 7-9 p.m., HJDB Event Center (old Bassett High School), with band Jus Cauz. $8.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

SATURDAY

Country breakfast: 7-9:30 a.m., Piedmont Masonic Lodge, Starling Avenue; $7 per plate; take out available.

Free community breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., Ridgeway United Methodist Church.

Spaghetti dinner & cash raffle: 4-6:30 p.m., cash raffle at 7 p.m., Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department, 6687 Fairystone Park Highway, Route 57 West, Stuart; call in orders, 276-930-2113; $10.

Brunswick stew: 11 a.m., Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpot Dam Road; $8 per quart.

Martinsville & Henry County Christmas Parade: 5 p.m., with a “pre-show” at 4:30 in front of Martin Plaza.

Fall-scented soy candle-making class: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Main Library; ages 18 and up; register by calling 276-403-5430.

Martinsville Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon.

Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bassett High School. $5. To be a vendor, email bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

Music in the Box: Wild Ponies, Doug and Telisha Williams, will perform; doors open at 7 p.m. and show begins at 8p.m.; tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.twcp.net.

Cash raffle: 7 p.m., Fairystone Volunteer Fire Dept., 6687 Fairystone Park Hwy., Stuart; $20 per ticket from any fire department member.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY

Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 1-5 p.m., $5. Bassett High School. To be a vendor, email bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

“April 1865: Danville, Martinsville and the End of the Civil War”: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center (former county courthouse); host MHC Historical Society.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Greater Bassett (GBAC): 10 a.m., Pocahontas Baptist Church fellowship hall; newcomers welcome.

American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78: 7 p.m., post home, 139 Creekside Drive, Martinsville, monthly meeting.

Patrick & Henry Community College Board meeting: 12:30 p.m., MET, 65 Motorsports Drive, Martinsville.

Henry County Public Service Authority: 6 p.m., Henry County Administration Building, fourth floor conference room.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY

Chix with Stix; 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; knitters bring your own supplies; $5; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner: 1-4 p.m., Martinsville High School, sponsored by Harvest Youth Board. Dine in or call 276-730-9017 by Nov. 20 for delivery.

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services: closing at noon.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY

Thanksgiving dinner: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sportsman Club 47 East Fayette St., Martinsville; sponsored by Reach Out Apostolic Church.

Thanksgiving is celebrated.

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services: closed.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

NOV. 25

Closed or canceled because of the holiday: Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance.

Rives on the Road: 8 p.m., Heritage Conference and Event Center in Bassett, featuring Big Daddy Love with members of The Dead Reckoning and Slate Lacy, tickets are $15.

SATURDAY, Nov. 26

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Nov. 27

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Nov. 28

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board: 5p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main St., Rocky Mount.

Tuesday Forum: 7 p.m., Morning Star Holy Church (name “Tuesday” and date Monday confirmed).

TUESDAY, Nov. 29

Louise R. Lester Spay/Neuter Clinic One Year Anniversary: noon to 7 p.m., Martinsville Henry County SPCA.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 1

Bob Ross Painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $75 members/$80 non-members; bring a roll of paper towels, all other supplies provided; advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org

Christmas tree lighting: 4-6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; Piedmont Arts.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Dec. 2

Hometown Christmas: 6 p.m., Grand Illumination, tree lighting ceremony in front of courthouse in Stuart.

Fido’s Finds big “Fall into Winter” basement sale” 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 119 East Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Dec. 3

Patrick County Christmas parade: 2 p.m., Stuart, with theme “Through the Decades.”

Fido’s Finds big “Fall into Winter” basement sale” 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 119 East Main St., Martinsville.

Breakfast with Santa: 6:30-10:30 a.m., Bassett Volunteer Fire Department; ham, sausage, pancakes, apples, gravy, biscuits, coffee & juice, $8.

Uptown Martinsville Tree Lighting: 5 p.m., 55 W. Church St.

Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:30 p.m., Ridgeway.

“Fall” into Winter Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in uptown Martinsville. This is the replacement for Oktoberfest, which was cancelled due to rain.

Mistletoe Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stuart Famers’ Market, downtown Stuart; local and hand-made items from baked goods, holiday decor, meats, eggs, cheese and gifts.

SUNDAY, Dec. 4

Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pop Spectacular: 3 p.m.; Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets are $20 general admission/$25 reserved seats/$5 students.

“Ring in the Joy of Christmas!” concert by Martinsville Handbell Ensemble: 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Martinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 5

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Dec. 6

Wee create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 2-6 with adult; $5; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 8

Patrick Henry Holiday business after hours: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Reynolds Homestead; RSVP at www.patrickchamber.com

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

Yoga in the galleries: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; Yoga with instructor Ally Snead; bring your own mat, block, water bottle, etc.; free to members/$10 non-members (cash only, pay instructor).

Pictures with Santa: noon to 4 p.m.,Martinsville-Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., for your pets. $10 for a 5- by 7-inch photo by Dawson Photography.

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SUNDAY, Dec. 11

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 12

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Dec. 13

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 15

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, Dec. 16

Festival of Lights: 6-9 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

SATURDAY, Dec. 17

Festival of Lights: 6-9 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

SUNDAY, Dec. 18

Seasonal Concert: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum (old courthouse); free; host, MHC Historical Society.

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 19

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Dec. 20

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 22

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

SUNDAY, Dec. 25

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 26

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Dec. 27

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 29

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

February 11, 2023

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas: This VMNH traveling exhibit will go through Jan. 20 and provides a dynamic vision of dinosaurs and the scientists who study them.

April 21

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

April 22

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

August 26, 2023

Bikers for Babies MHC charity ride (Saturday, Aug. 26)