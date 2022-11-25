Martinsville-area events Friday, November 25

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Closed or canceled because of the holiday: Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, Martinsville Municipal Building

Rives on the Road: 8 p.m., Heritage Conference and Event Center in Bassett, featuring Big Daddy Love with members of The Dead Reckoning and Slate Lacy, tickets are $15.

SATURDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Ararat Ruritan Club: 6:30-8 p.m., Rook; every Monday.

Drive-up at home COVID-10 test kit give-away (free): 12:30-3:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., W, Martinsville; limited numbers available; persons picking up must be symptom-free; no pets in vehicles.

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main St., Rocky Mount.

Tuesday Forum: 7 p.m., Morning Star Holy Church (name “Tuesday” and date Monday confirmed).

TUESDAY

Louise R. Lester Spay/Neuter Clinic One Year Anniversary: noon to 7 p.m., Martinsville Henry County SPCA.

WEDNESDAY

Christmas wreath-making class: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville Branch Library; register at 276-647-1112; free.

Christmas music by organist Spencer Kroger: noon to 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Martinsville.

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY

Christmas wreath-making class: 2:30 p.m., Patrick County Branch Library; register at 276-694-3352; free.

Bob Ross Painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $75 members/$80 non-members; bring a roll of paper towels, all other supplies provided; advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org

Christmas tree lighting: 4-6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; Piedmont Arts.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Dec. 2

Christmas wreath-making class: 2:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library; call 276-629-2426 to register; free.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

“Grand Illumination” Christmas tree lighting: 6 p.m., in front of courthouse in Stuart.

Fido’s Finds big “Fall into Winter” basement sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 119 East Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Dec. 3

Christmas wreath making class: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville (Main) Library; call 276-403-5430 to register; free.

Breakfast with Santa: 6:30-10:30 a.m., Bassett Volunteer Fire Department; ham, sausage, pancakes, apples, gravy, biscuits, coffee & juice, $8.

Fido’s Finds big “Fall into Winter” basement sale” 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 119 East Main St., Martinsville.

Stuart Elementary School PTO’s Winter Blender: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bull Mountain Arts Holiday Pop Up Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Patrick County Chamber of Commerce Office, Stuart.

Mistletoe Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stuart Farmers’ Market, downtown Stuart; local and hand-made items from baked goods, holiday decor, meats, eggs, cheese and gifts.

Patrick County Library Open House, where kids can write letters to Santa: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Make a Christmas ornament: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Patrick & Henry Community College Fab Lab in Stuart.

“Fall” into Winter Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in uptown Martinsville. This is the replacement for Oktoberfest, which was cancelled due to rain.

50th Annual Patrick County Christmas parade: 2 p.m., Stuart, with theme “Through the Decades.”

Uptown Martinsville Tree Lighting: 5 p.m., 55 W. Church St.

Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:30 p.m., Ridgeway.

Benefit screening of “39 Ghosts:” 7-9 p.m., Hollywood Cinema; admission is 10 cans of food or $10; tickets at 39Ghosts.ticketleap.com or by calling 276-495-5976.

SUNDAY, Dec. 4

Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pop Spectacular: 3 p.m.; Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets are $20 general admission/$25 reserved seats/$5 students.

“Ring in the Joy of Christmas!” concert by Martinsville Handbell Ensemble: 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Martinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 5

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Dec. 6

Wee create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 2-6 with adult; $5; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7

Drive-thru community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 today by 3:30 p.m. to reserve meal.

Christmas music by organist Spencer Kroger: noon to 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Martinsville.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 8

Blood drive: 1-6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Highway; to schedule an appointment contact Pamela Smith via text or call at 276-229-6931 or visit the American Red Cross website.

Patrick Henry Holiday business after hours: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Reynolds Homestead; RSVP at www.patrickchamber.com

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Dec. 9

Great Futures “Royal Blue” Gala: 6 p.m., Chatmoss Country Club; $40 (tickets at www.bgcbr.org); fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge.

Music night: 6:15 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; The Country Boys; $5; concessions available.

Night at the Museum with Santa: 5-7:30 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History; crafts and snacks for kids.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Toy/Coat Drive: 9 a.m., First Baptist Church, 1043 E. Church St., Martinsville. Everyone who donates new toys and new or gently used coats will get fresh, hot pancakes; sponsored by the Martinsville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

Storytime with Santa: 10 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; crafts, cookies & photo opportunities; free, but limited space.

Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club.

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

Yoga in the galleries: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; Yoga with instructor Ally Snead; bring your own mat, block, water bottle, etc.; free to members/$10 non-members (cash only, pay instructor).

Pictures with Santa: noon to 4 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., for your pets. $10 for a 5- by 7-inch photo by Dawson Photography.

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SUNDAY, Dec. 11

Barn quilt class: noon, Spencer Penn Centre; registration deadline Friday, Dec. 2; cost depends on size of quilt; all supplies provided; call 276-957-5757 to register.

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 12

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Dec. 13

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, Dec. 16

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

Festival of Lights: 6-9 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

SATURDAY, Dec. 17

Festival of Lights: 6-9 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

Benefit concert: 7-11 p.m., Hollywood Cinema; admission 10 cans of food or $10; local bands.

SUNDAY, Dec. 18

Seasonal Concert: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum (old courthouse); free; host, MHC Historical Society.

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 19

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Still Water (small ensemble of Smith River Singers) Christmas show: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville. Tickets ($10, to benefit Christmas Cheer) available at www.twcp.net.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Dec. 20

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21

Christmas music by organist Spencer Kroger: noon to 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Martinsville.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 22

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, Dec. 23

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: closed for Christmas.

SUNDAY, Dec. 25

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 26

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Dec. 27

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 29

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Dec. 30

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

SATURDAY, Dec. 31

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-10 p.m. with Silver Eagles Band; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

TUESDAY, Jan. 10

TUESDAY, Jan. 14

FRIDAY, Jan. 27 February 11, 2023

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas: This VMNH traveling exhibit will go through Jan. 20 and provides a dynamic vision of dinosaurs and the scientists who study them.

April 21

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

April 22

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

August 26, 2023

Bikers for Babies MHC charity ride (Saturday, Aug. 26)