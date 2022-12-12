Martinsville-area events Monday, December 12

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe celebrations: St. Joseph Catholic Church—6:45 p.m., the blessing of children; 7 p.m., Mass; 8-8:15, Serenata Danza San Jose; 8:15-9 p.m., Alabanzas Mariachi; 9 p.m., Danza Espiritual de St. Jose Hills of Eden, N.C.; 9 p.m., meal.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building.

TUESDAY

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Directors: noon, Collinsville Branch Library.

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals: 1 p.m., Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Rd., Collinsville.

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY

Solar farm information meeting: 6:30 p.m., Axton Life Saving Crew building, 1200 A.L. Philpott Highway in Axton; hosted by Iriswood District Supervisor Garrett Dillard.

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

Festival of Lights: 6-9 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

SATURDAY

Free community breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., Ridgeway United Methodist Church.

Free community breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville.

American Red Cross Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren, 144 Mount Hermon Church Road, Bassett.

Festival of Lights: 6-9 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

Visit from Santa: 3-6 p.m., Wings n Whatnot, 82 Saddleridge Road, Bassett. Free for children up to age 12; must have ticket, available free at restaurant through Dec. 12.

Faith in Future Toy Drive & Ride: 2-5 p.m., Performance 276, Memorial Blvd.

Benefit concert: 7-11 p.m., Hollywood Cinema; admission 10 cans of food or $10; local bands.

SUNDAY

“Christmas Music at the Historic Courthouse:” 3 p.m., 1 E. Main St.,free; host, MHC Historical Society.

Visit from Santa: 3-6 p.m., Wings n Whatnot, 82 Saddleridge Road, Bassett. Free for children up to age 12; must have ticket, available free at restaurant through Dec. 12.

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 19

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace: 11 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA.

Still Water (small ensemble of Smith River Singers) Christmas show: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville. Tickets ($10, to benefit Christmas Cheer) available at www.twcp.net.

Ribbon-cutting: MasterPieced “Braids Barbering & Beyond,: 11 a.m., 46 E. Church St., Suite 4&5.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Dec. 20

Grow Martinsville-Henry County 2022 Awards: 11 a.m., City Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21

Drive-thru community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 today by 3:30 p.m. to reserve meal.

Christmas music by organist Spencer Kroger: noon to 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Martinsville.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 22

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, Dec. 23

American Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: closed for Christmas.

SUNDAY, Dec. 25

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 26

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Dec. 27

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 29

American Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Martinsville Elks lodge.

Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Traveling Staff Office Hours: 10-11:30 a.m., Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., City Manager’s Conference Room; 12:30-2 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., Stuart, Conference Room.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Dec. 30

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

SATURDAY, Dec. 31

American Red Cross Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-10 p.m. with Silver Eagles Band; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4

FRIDAY, Jan. 27 February 11, 2023

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas: This VMNH traveling exhibit will go through Jan. 20 and provides a dynamic vision of dinosaurs and the scientists who study them.

April 21

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

April 22

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

August 26, 2023

Bikers for Babies MHC charity ride (Saturday, Aug. 26)