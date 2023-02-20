Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

President’s Day is observed: Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, Martinsville City offices closed (no bulk or brush pickup).

Greater Bassett (GBAC): 10 a.m., Pocahontas Baptist Church’s fellowship hall; all welcome to join and/or volunteer.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY

Henry County Electoral Board: 10 a.m., Henry County Administration Building; closed session to revise election materials for Officers of Elections.

Henry County Public Service Authority: 6 p.m., fourth floor conference room, Henry County Administration Building.

American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78 meeting: 7 p.m., post home, 139 Creekside Drive, Martinsville.

Adding Color to Your Background class: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Pancake Supper: 5-5:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church’s Undercroft, 311 E. Church St. Free.

“Mr. Lincoln’s Office: A Meeting with the President” play: 6 p.m., Reynolds Homestead, $10/$5.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District Traveling Staff Office Hours: 10-11:30 a.m., Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., Council Chambers; 12:30-2 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., Conference Room.

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve meal.

THURSDAY

TheatreWorks Community Players Presents “Driving Miss Daisy”: 7 p.m., Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville; tickets $15 at twcp.net or the door; contact info@twcp.net.

The Piedmont Arts Guild: 12:15 p.m., Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave.; program on Rock Castle Gorge by Beverly Woody. .

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY

3D Shop Free Fix Event: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Ground Floor, 1 E. Church St.; fix and replace broken items around your home for free on a first come, first serve basis.

Dan River Bluegrass Association Music Event: 7 p.m., Danville Community College, 1009 Bonner Ave.; band is Shelton & Williams; $5; bring canned food items; contact 276-638-2742.

“Driving Miss Daisy” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville; tickets $15 online at twcp.net or at the door; contact info@twcp.net.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; with band Bullet Band; $8.

SATURDAY

Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Martinsville Medical Center lower level, by Phyllis Page and Terri Trammell of For the Children Partners in Prevention and A Better You LLC.

“Driving Miss Daisy” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville; tickets $15 online at twcp.net or at the door; contact info@twcp.net.

African American Read-In & Family Day: 10 a.m., Piedmont Arts; free.

“Dr. King, Dr. King in Virginia & the Va. MLK Holiday—Narrative:” 1 p.m. Morning Star Holy Church, 2939 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville.

SUNDAY

“The History & Legacy of African-American Churches:” 3 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Theatre of Patrick & Henry Community College; speaker Rev. Matthew Brown; sponsored by the Fayette Area Historical Initiative, Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society and P&HCC.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 27

Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, Feb. 28

Collinsville Biscuitville grand opening: 8 a.m. to noon; 2:15 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony, 3424 Virginia Ave.

Adding color to your background class: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Art exhibit reception: 4-6 p.m., Foster Gallery of Piedmont Arts, for student artwork.

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 2

“Driving Miss Daisy” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville; tickets $15 online at www.twcp.net or at the door; contact info@twcp.net.

Bob Ross Technique painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $85; piedmontarts.org.

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals: 1 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road.

Henry County School Board: 5:30 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 3

Microsoft office 365: Excel class: 9 a.m. to noon, Patrick & Henry Community College; $60; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Prom Night for adults with disabilities: 6-8 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History; register (to attend or volunteer) at infinityacres.org.

“Driving Miss Daisy” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville; tickets $15 online at www.twcp.net or at the door; contact info@twcp.net.

Generational diversity class: 12:30-2:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $60; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

SATURDAY, March 4

“Driving Miss Daisy” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville; tickets $15 online at www.twcp.net or at the door; contact info@twcp.net.

Run the Park One Hour Run: By Miles in Martinsville

SUNDAY, March 5

“Driving Miss Daisy” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 2 p.m., Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville. tickets $15 online at www.twcp.net or at the door; contact info@twcp.net.

Celebration of Dr. Seuss and kickoff of Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Patrick County: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Reynolds Homestead.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 6

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, March 7

Wee Create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 2-6; $10.

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Fast Track Trade Show VIP Business Night: 4-8 p.m., Clocktower; by invitation only.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 9

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Fast Track Trade Show: 4-5 p.m., Clocktower; $2.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 10

SATURDAY, March 11

Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Martinsville Medical Center lower level, by Phyllis Page and Terri Trammell of For the Children Partners in Prevention and A Better You LLC.

Patrick County Master Gardeners’ Master Your Garden Symposium: Saturday, March 11, Patrick & Henry Community College Stuart site.

Rives on the Road: A concert and storytelling session celebrating the late Doc Watson will take place March 11 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.

SUNDAY, March 12

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 13

Martinsville School Board meeting

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, March 14

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 16

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 17

Rives on the Road: On March 17, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country will headline a concert that also features a set from the TC Carter Band at the New College Institute in Martinsville.

SUNDAY, March 19

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 20

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, March 21

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 23

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 24

SATURDAY, March 25

Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Martinsville Medical Center lower level, by Phyllis Page and Terri Trammell of For the Children Partners in Prevention and A Better You LLC.

Books & Bunnies: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. , Smith River Sports Complex Amphitheater, 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton; Easter egg hunt, interactive activities, food trucks and books. Sponsored by Harvest Youth Board. (April 1 rain date)

SUNDAY, March 26

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 27

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Patrick County Tourism Summit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., location pending; updates from The Crooked Road, Virginia Tourism, SWVA, Patric County Tourism and Chamber and more.

TUESDAY, March 28

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 29

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Undercroft of Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.

THURSDAY, March 30

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 31

3D Shop Free Fix Event: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Ground Floor, 1 E. Church St.; fix and replace broken items around your home for free on a first come, first serve basis.

SATURDAY, April 1

Bassett Band Boosters Spring Craft Show: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 1, Bassett High School.

TUESDAY, April 4

THURSDAY, April 6

TUESDAY, April 11

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

April 13

Martinsville School Board meeting

TUESDAY, April 18

WEDNESDAY, April 19

Garden Club of Virginia Historic Garden Week tours

SATURDAY, April 22

Earth Day Family Day: 10 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; for all ages; free admission.

Martinsville High School prom: 8 p.m. to midnight, MHS Commons; theme “Masquerade Ball.”

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

TUESDAY, April 25

THURSDAY, April 27

FRIDAY, April 28

MONDAY, May 1

Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concert: Galilean House of Worship; Broadway show tunes.

May 13

Spring Run Challenge 10K Challenge—Super Run 5K: by Miles in Martinsville (May 13)

May 19

Patrick County High School graduation

May 25

Rooster Walk 13: May 25-28, Pop’s Farm, Axton

FRIDAY, June 2

Expressions 2023 opening: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, with reception

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

FRIDAY, June 23

Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, Piedmont Arts

SATURDAY, Aug. 26

August 26, 2023

Nov. 23

Thanksgiving Day

Turkey Cross 3K—Run Walk 2 Mile : Miles in Martinsville

Dec. 9

Holiday Running Festival Southsider 10 Miler—Youth in Motion 5K: Miles in Martinsville