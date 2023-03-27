Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services Board: 3 p.m., Board Room of HMDSS, 20 Progress Drive, Martinsville.
Henry County School Board Listening Session, as part of the superintendent search: 6 p.m., Magna Vista High School.
Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., Stuart.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TheatreWorks Community Players hosts Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Mountain Valley Brewing, 4220 Mountain Valley Road, Axton.
TUESDAY
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
Book Bingo: 11 a.m. to noon, Martinsville Branch Library; register starting March 21 at 276-403-5430; free.
Henry County School Board Listening Session, as part of the superintendent search: 6 p.m., Stanleytown Elementary School.
Southern Gentlemen Bluegrass Band Concert: 10 a.m., Susan L. Adkins Memorial room at The Historical Center; free.
Henry County Board of Supervisors regular meeting: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Henry County Board of Supervisors public hearings on properties: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
Fun with Bubbles: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor is Rick Dawson; $49; registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Undercroft of Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.
Patrick County Board of Supervisors Special Called Meeting: 6 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., Stuart.
Walking club: 11:30 a.m., Martinsville Branch Library; register at 246-403-5430.
THURSDAY
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
MHC Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours: 5:30-7 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History, 21 Starling Ave.
FRIDAY
Emotional Intelligence Part 1: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $150; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Jus’ Cauz; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
American Red Cross Blood Drive in the Memory of Richard Margrave: 1-6 p.m., Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave, Collinsville. To make appointment: 276-647-8285.
3D Shop Free Fix Event: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Ground Floor, 1 E. Church St.; fix and replace broken items around your home for free on a first come, first serve basis.
Exhibit Opening Reception: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; free and open to the public; complimentary wine and light refreshments.
Awards Ceremony and Silent Auction: 7 p.m., Patrick Henry Saddle Club, 394 Saddleridge Road, Bassett.
SATURDAY
Community Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
Family Easter celebration: 10 a.m., Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown; games, egg hunt, crafts, prizes, free lunch.
Storytime and Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m., Spencer Penn Centre.
Easter Painting: 10 a.m., Mica Road Baptist Church, Ridgeway; instructor Gina Elgin; $25; register by calling or text 276-224-0029.
Bassett Band Boosters Spring Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bassett High School.
Patrick Henry Saddle Club Fun Show #1: 10 a.m., 50 Clovehill Drive, Bassett.
Meadows of Dan roadside cleanup: 1:30 p.m. start time, Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Hwy.
Easter egg hunt: 2 p.m. check-in, 3 p.m. hunt, Bassett Moose Lodge, 62 Spring Garden Ave.
SUNDAY
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, April 3
Ribbon-cutting for OakStone Health & Nutrition: 1 p.m., 22 E. Church St., Suite 304.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY, April 4
Wee Create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; register at frontdesk@piedmontarts.org; $10 for one child and $5 for every additional child.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, April 6
Heavy equipment operator training: P&HCC, Information or to Enroll: 276-656-0260.
Bob Ross Technique painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $85; piedmontarts.org.
Feeding SWVA Mobile Marketplace: noon-2 p.m., HJDB Event Center (old J.D. Bassett High School), Bassett.
Meadows of Dan Ruritan Club: 7-8:30 p.m., Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Hwy.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, April 7
Effective team building: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $60; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
Uptown First Friday Series 2023 Opening Night: 5:30-10 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum, 1 E. Main St.; free admission. Band: The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.
SATURDAY, April 8
Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Community Cookout: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Refuge Temple Church, 214 Clearview Drive, Martinsville; local vendors, Easter egg hunt, free food, bouncy house.
Eggstravaganza at Freedom Baptist Church: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 709 Irisburg Road, Axton.
Second Annual Kappa Community Cookout: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Refuge Temple Church; Easter egg hunt, bouncy house, health care and mental health providers, free food, local vendors.
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
SUNDAY, April 9
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, April 10
HVAC level 1 training: P&HC; information or to enroll: 276-656-0260.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY, April 11
Carpentry training: P&HCC; information or to enroll: 276-656-0260.
Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.
Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
April 13
Martinsville School Board meeting
“Matilda: The Musical” by P&HCC Patriot Players: 7 p.m. April 13, 15, 15, 21 and 22 and 2 p.m. April 15, 16, 23. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, April 14
Music Night at Spencer-Penn: 6:15 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre Alumni Hall; New River Line; $5; concessions.
2023 Spring NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race: 7:30 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.
SATURDAY, April 15
2023 Spring NASCAR Xfinity Series Race: 7:30 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.
SUNDAY, April 16
2023 Spring NASCAR Cup Series Race: 3 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, April 17
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY, April 18
Still life photography: flowers: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor Rick Dawson; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, April 19
Garden Club of Virginia Historic Garden Week tours: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 1001 Cherokee Trail, 200 Westover Lane, 1114 Sam Lions Trail and 917 Mulberry Road. Tickets ($25/$35) at Piedmont Arts or VAGardenWeek.org.
THURSDAY, April 20
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
SATURDAY, April 22
Pig Cookin’: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; food, vendors, cruise-in.
Infinity Acres’ 5K & 1 Mile “Fun & Done” race: 10 a.m. (9 a.m. registration), 136 Joppa Road, Ridgeway; infinityacresva@gmail.com.
Blue Ridge Plant & Seed Swap: 9 a.m. to noon, Blue Ridge Institute & Museum, 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum.
Household Hazardous Waste Day: 9 a.m. to noon, Bassett Service Station, 2285 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.
Annual Pig Cookin’: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; contact 276-957-5757 or spc.susan@yahoo.com.
Earth Day Family Day: 10 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; for all ages; free admission.
Martinsville High School prom: 8 p.m. to midnight, MHS Commons; theme “Masquerade Ball.”
Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History.
SUNDAY, April 23
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, April 24
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY, April 25
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
Still life photography: flowers: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor Rick Dawson; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.
Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, April 27
Synetic Theatre: Cyrano de Bergerac: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium; $5 for students; $20 for general admission; $25 for reserved seating.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, April 28
Emotional intelligence Part 2: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $150; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
SATURDAY, April 29
Patrick County Farm Bureau Ag Demo Day: 10 a.m., Rotary Field, Stuart.
SUNDAY, April 30
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 1
Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concert: Galilean House of Worship; Broadway show tunes.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY, May 2
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Job Fair: 2-6 p.m., Patrick & Henry Community College Patrick County site.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, May 4
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Friday, May 5
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; open mic with Above the Fray.
SUNDAY, May 7
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 8
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY, May 9
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, May 11
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
May 13
Spring Run Challenge 10K Challenge—Super Run 5K: by Miles in Martinsville (May 13)
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
SUNDAY, May 14
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 15
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY, May 16
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, May 18
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
May 19
Patrick County High School graduation
SATURDAY, May 20
Appreciation Day/Cruise-In: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club at 4711 Ararat Hwy, for first responders; hot dogs served.
SUNDAY, May 21
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 22
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY, May 23
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, May 25
Rooster Walk 13: May 25-28, Pop’s Farm, Axton
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
SUNDAY, May 28
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 29
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY, May 30
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
FRIDAY, June 2
Expressions 2023 opening: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, with reception.
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musician Forrest Taylor.
SATURDAY, June 3 SATURDAY, June 10
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
MONDAY, June 12
Summer Camp Classes : Spencer Penn Centre; registration begins April 1; Call the center for more details.
FRIDAY, June 23
Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, Piedmont Arts
TUESDAY, June 27
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
FRIDAY, July 7
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by Elena Flores Duo.
SATURDAY, July 8
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
July 21
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
July 22
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
TUESDAY, JULY 27
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
FRIDAY, Aug. 4
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by BJ’s Karaoke.
SATURDAY, Aug. 12
First Annual Show Time Organics Farm Conference: 8 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, by Antonio Pritchett and The Black Farmers of Virginia.
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
SATURDAY, Aug. 26
August 26, 2023
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
FRIDAY, Sept. 2
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; linedancing with Sue Ann Ehmann.
SATURDAY, Sept. 9
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
Sept. 23 Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway. TUESDAY, SEPT. 26 Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room. FRIDAY, Oct. 6 MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musicians Tate Tuck Trio. SATURDAY, Oct. 14 Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy. Oct 26 2023 Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: