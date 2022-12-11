Martinsville-area events Sunday, Dec. 11

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building.

TUESDAY

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Directors: noon, Collinsville Branch Library.

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals: 1 p.m., Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Rd., Collinsville.

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY

Solar farm information meeting: 6:30 p.m., Axton Life Saving Crew building, 1200 A.L. Philpott Highway in Axton; hosted by Iriswood District Supervisor Garrett Dillard.

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

Festival of Lights: 6-9 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

SATURDAY

Free community breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., Ridgeway United Methodist Church.

Free community breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville.

American Red Cross Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren, 144 Mount Hermon Church Road, Bassett.

Festival of Lights: 6-9 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

Visit from Santa: 3-6 p.m., Wings n Whatnot, 82 Saddleridge Road, Bassett. Free for children up to age 12; must have ticket, available free at restaurant through Dec. 12.

Faith in Future Toy Drive & Ride: 2-5 p.m., Performance 276, Memorial Blvd.

Benefit concert: 7-11 p.m., Hollywood Cinema; admission 10 cans of food or $10; local bands.

SUNDAY, Dec. 18

“Christmas Music at the Historic Courthouse:” 3 p.m., 1 E. Main St.,free; host, MHC Historical Society.

Visit from Santa: 3-6 p.m., Wings n Whatnot, 82 Saddleridge Road, Bassett. Free for children up to age 12; must have ticket, available free at restaurant through Dec. 12.

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 19

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace: 11 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA.

Still Water (small ensemble of Smith River Singers) Christmas show: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville. Tickets ($10, to benefit Christmas Cheer) available at www.twcp.net.

Ribbon-cutting: MasterPieced “Braids Barbering & Beyond,: 11 a.m., 46 E. Church St., Suite 4&5.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Dec. 20

Grow Martinsville-Henry County 2022 Awards: 11 a.m., City Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21

Drive-thru community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 today by 3:30 p.m. to reserve meal.

Christmas music by organist Spencer Kroger: noon to 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Martinsville.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 22

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, Dec. 23

American Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: closed for Christmas.

SUNDAY, Dec. 25

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 26

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Dec. 27

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 29

American Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Martinsville Elks lodge.

Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Traveling Staff Office Hours: 10-11:30 a.m., Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., City Manager’s Conference Room; 12:30-2 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., Stuart, Conference Room.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Dec. 30

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

SATURDAY, Dec. 31

American Red Cross Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-10 p.m. with Silver Eagles Band; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4

FRIDAY, Jan. 27 February 11, 2023

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas: This VMNH traveling exhibit will go through Jan. 20 and provides a dynamic vision of dinosaurs and the scientists who study them.

April 21

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

April 22

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

August 26, 2023

Bikers for Babies MHC charity ride (Saturday, Aug. 26)