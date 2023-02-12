Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Patrick County schools operating remotely: Twelve-month employees also will work remote.
Martinsville City School board: 6:15 p.m., City Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library monthly meeting: 10:30 a.m., Bassett Historical Center, 3964 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett.
Galentine’s Day event: 6:30 p.m., Collinsville Library branch; register at 276-647-1112.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your own supplies; $5; registration required.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Axton Solar public meeting: 6:30 p.m., Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Martinsville.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Voices of Black Influence: 7 p.m., P&HCC Walker Fine Arts Theatre; Natalie Hodge of Rudy’s Girl Media, Monica Brooks of K92/”Mornin’ Thang” and performance by Kingna Scott; free.
FRIDAY
The Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library book sale for members (can join at the door): 2-5 p.m., basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville.
B’Natural Bath & Body ribbon-cutting: 11 a.m., 3406 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
Tips For Effective Communication class: 12:30-3:30 p.m., P&HCC; $90; Register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; with band Oldskool; $8
SATURDAY
Free Community Breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., Ridgeway United Methodist Church.
Artful Mending class: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; instructor Jennifer Reis; $60; www.piedmontarts.org.
Yoga in the Galleries: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; instructor Ally Snead; bring mat; $10.
Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library book sale: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville.
Brunswick stew: 9 a.m.-noon, Ridgeway Ruritan Club (111 Magnolia St., Ridgeway); $9 per quart; To order call/text 276-806-6110 or 276-340-0367.
Patrick County Music Association’s Mandolin Festival: 5 p.m. doors open, 6 p.m. featuring Alan Bibley & Grasstowne; Stuart Rotary Building, 420 Woodlawn Drive, Stuart.
SUNDAY, Feb. 19
Women’s Wellness Forum: 2-4 p.m., Reynolds Homestead, 463 Homestead Ln. in Critz; Forum to hear and share inspiring stories of hope and empowerment; $10 tickets.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Feb. 20
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY, Feb. 21
Pancake Supper: 5-5:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church’s Undercroft, 311 E. Church St. Free.
“Mr. Lincoln’s Office: A Meeting with the President” play: 6 p.m., Reynolds Homestead, $10/$5.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22
Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District Traveling Staff Office Hours: 10-11:30 a.m., Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., Council Chambers; 12:30-2 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., Conference Room.
Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve meal.
THURSDAY, Feb. 23
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, Feb. 24
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; with band Bullet Band; $8.
SATURDAY, Feb. 25
African American Read-In & Family Day: 10 a.m., Piedmont Arts; free.
“Dr. King, Dr. King in Virginia & the Va. MLK Holiday—Narrative:” 1 p.m. Morning Star Holy Church, 2939 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville.
SUNDAY, Feb. 26
“The History & Legacy of African-American Churches:” 3 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Theatre of Patrick & Henry Community College; speaker Rev. Matthew Brown; sponsored by the Fayette Area Historical Initiative, Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society and P&HCC.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Feb. 27
Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY, Feb. 28
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, March 2
Bob Ross Technique painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $85; piedmontarts.org.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, March 3
Generational diversity class: 12:30-2:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $60; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
SATURDAY, March 4
Run the Park One Hour Run: By Miles in Martinsville
SUNDAY, March 5
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, March 6
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY, March 7
The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Fast Track Trade Show VIP Business Night: 4-8 p.m., Clocktower; by invitation only.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, March 9
The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Fast Track Trade Show: 4-5 p.m., Clocktower; $2.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, March 11
Rives on the Road: A concert and storytelling session celebrating the late Doc Watson will take place March 11 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.
SUNDAY, March 12
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, March 13
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY, March 14
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, March 16
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, March 17
Rives on the Road: On March 17, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country will headline a concert that also features a set from the TC Carter Band at the New College Institute in Martinsville.
SUNDAY, March 19
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, March 20
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY, March 21
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, March 23
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, March 24 SUNDAY, March 26
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, March 27
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Patrick County Tourism Summit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., location pending; updates from The Crooked Road, Virginia Tourism, SWVA, Patric County Tourism and Chamber and more.
TUESDAY, March 28
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, March 29
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Undercroft of Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.
THURSDAY, March 30
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, March 31
TUESDAY, April 4
THURSDAY, April 6
TUESDAY, April 11
Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
TUESDAY, April 18
SATURDAY, April 22
Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
TUESDAY. April 25
THURSDAY, April 27
FRIDAY, April 28
MONDAY, May 1
Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concert: Galilean House of Worship; Broadway show tunes.
May 13
Spring Run Challenge 10K Challenge—Super Run 5K: by Miles in Martinsville (May 13)
May 19
Patrick County High School graduation
July 21
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
July 22
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
SATURDAY, Aug. 26
August 26, 2023
Nov. 23
Thanksgiving Day
Turkey Cross 3K—Run Walk 2 Mile : Miles in Martinsville
Dec. 9
Holiday Running Festival Southsider 10 Miler—Youth in Motion 5K: Miles in Martinsville