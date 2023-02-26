Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

“The History & Legacy of African-American Churches:” 3 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Theatre of Patrick & Henry Community College; speaker Rev. Matthew Brown; sponsored by the Fayette Area Historical Initiative, Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society and P&HCC.

Black History Exhibit “Together”: 12-3 p.m. and at other times by appointment at Morning Star Holy Church in the lower level fellowship hall, 2839 Stoney Mtn. Rd., Martinsville. Call 276-252-3270 for more information.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services Board to meet: 3 p.m., Board Room at the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, 20 Progress Drive.

Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Harvest Youth Board information meeting: 6-7:30 p.m., Harvest Foundation, 134 E. Church St.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY

Collinsville Biscuitville grand opening: 8 a.m. to noon; 2:15 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony, 3424 Virginia Ave.

Adding color to your background class: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Art exhibit reception: 4-6 p.m., Foster Gallery of Piedmont Arts, for student artwork.

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY

“Driving Miss Daisy” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville; tickets $15 online at twcp.net or at the door; contact info@twcp.net.

Bob Ross Technique painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $85; piedmontarts.org.

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals: 1 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road.

Henry County School Board: 5:30 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Microsoft office 365: Excel class: 9 a.m. to noon, Patrick & Henry Community College; $60; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Prom Night for adults with disabilities: 6-8 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History; register (to attend or volunteer) at infinityacres.org.

“Driving Miss Daisy” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville; tickets $15 online at twcp.net or at the door; contact info@twcp.net.

Generational diversity class: 12:30-2:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $60; registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

SATURDAY

“Driving Miss Daisy” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville; tickets $15 online at twcp.net or at the door; contact info@twcp.net.

Run the Park One Hour Run: 9 a.m., Jack Dalton Park; register at milesinmartinsville.com.

Dan River Basin Association First Saturday Outing: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Rockingham Community College, NC Hwy 65 in Wentworth, North Carolina; 2.5-mile, natural surface trail hike.

SUNDAY, March 5

“Driving Miss Daisy” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 2 p.m., Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville. tickets $15 online at twcp.net or at the door; contact info@twcp.net.

Celebration of Dr. Seuss and kickoff of Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Patrick County: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Reynolds Homestead.

Sip and Paint: 6 p.m., Roosky’s Bar and Grill, 54 W. Church St.; $35; tickets at https://checkout.square.site/buy/VWLGKYYRNA3UZQRYAF34GUDV.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 6

Historical Society blood drive for Women’s History Month: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Henry County Courthouse, 1 East Main Street; schedule at redcrossblood.org.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, March 7

Wee Create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 2-6; $10.

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Fast Track Trade Show VIP Business Night: 4-8 p.m., Clocktower; by invitation only.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 8

General Joseph Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting: 10 a.m., Hugo’s; host-Pam Allen; presenter is Heidi Pinkston; lunch will follow.

THURSDAY, March 9

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Fast Track Trade Show: 4-5 p.m., Clocktower; $2.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 10

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Music Night: Doors open at 5 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; Travis Frye and Blue Mountain will play in Alumni Hall; $5; concessions sold.

Barn Quilt Class registration: Last day to register; call center for information on size and cost at 276-957-5757; classes filled on first come first served basis.

SATURDAY, March 11

Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Martinsville Medical Center lower level, by Phyllis Page and Terri Trammell of For the Children Partners in Prevention and A Better You LLC.

Patrick County Master Gardeners’ Master Your Garden Symposium: Saturday, March 11, Patrick & Henry Community College Stuart site.

Rives on the Road: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., HJDB Event Center in Bassett; Doc Watson Tribute.

SUNDAY, March 12

Paint and Pint: 2-4 p.m., Mountain Valley Brewing, 4220 Mountain Valley Road in Axton; $37; register at 336-915-6175 or jessicamcfarlingart@gmail.com.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 13

Martinsville School Board meeting

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, March 14

Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 16

Riddick Dance: 6:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; tickets $20 at piedmontarts.org.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 17

Tips for effective communication: 12:30-3:30 p.m., P&HCC; $90; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Rives on the Road: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., NCI; Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and TC Carter Band to perform.

SATURDAY, March 18

Vera Bradley Bingo: doors open at 6 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan, 1903 Joseph Martin Highway; $25 first book; $10 each additional book; $1 sheets available.

SUNDAY, March 19

Barn Quilt Class: noon to 4 p.m., Spencer Penn Center; all supplies provided; call center for information on size and cost at 276-957-5757; classes filled on first come first served basis.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 20

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, March 21

Fun with Bubbles: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor is Rick Dawson; $49; registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 22

THURSDAY, March 23

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 24

The art of giving feedback: 12:30-2:30 p.m., P&HCC; $60; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Silver Eagles; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet: 9 a.m. to noon, 1425 Spruce St. Extension.

SATURDAY, March 25

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; fundraiser for Cascade Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Martinsville Medical Center lower level, by Phyllis Page and Terri Trammell of For the Children Partners in Prevention and A Better You LLC.

Books & Bunnies: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. , Smith River Sports Complex Amphitheater, 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton; Easter egg hunt, interactive activities, food trucks and books. Sponsored by Harvest Youth Board. (April 1 rain date)

SUNDAY, March 26

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 27

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Patrick County Tourism Summit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., location pending; updates from The Crooked Road, Virginia Tourism, SWVA, Patric County Tourism and Chamber and more.

TUESDAY, March 28

Fun with Bubbles: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor is Rick Dawson; $49; registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 29

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Undercroft of Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.

THURSDAY, March 30

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 31

Emotional Intelligence Part 1: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $150; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Jus’ Cauz; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

3D Shop Free Fix Event: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Ground Floor, 1 E. Church St.; fix and replace broken items around your home for free on a first come, first serve basis.

Exhibit Opening Reception: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; free and open to the public; complimentary wine and light refreshments.

SATURDAY, April 1

Bassett Band Boosters Spring Craft Show: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 1, Bassett High School.

TUESDAY, April 4

Wee Create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; register at frontdesk@piedmontarts.org; $10 for one child and $5 for every additional child.

THURSDAY, April 6

Bob Ross Technique painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $85; piedmontarts.org.

FRIDAY, April 7

Effective team building: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $60; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

TUESDAY, April 11

Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

April 13

Martinsville School Board meeting

TUESDAY, April 18

Still life photography: flowers: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor Rick Dawson; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

WEDNESDAY, April 19

Garden Club of Virginia Historic Garden Week tours

SATURDAY, April 22

Annual Pig Cookin’: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; contact 276-957-5757 or spc.susan@yahoo.com.

Earth Day Family Day: 10 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; for all ages; free admission.

Martinsville High School prom: 8 p.m. to midnight, MHS Commons; theme “Masquerade Ball.”

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

TUESDAY, April 25

Still life photography: flowers: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor Rick Dawson; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.

THURSDAY, April 27 Synetic Theatre: Cyrano de Bergerac: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium; $5 for students; $20 for general admission; $25 for reserved seating. FRIDAY, April 28 Emotional intelligence Part 2: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $150; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. MONDAY, May 1 Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concert: Galilean House of Worship; Broadway show tunes. May 13 Spring Run Challenge 10K Challenge—Super Run 5K: by Miles in Martinsville (May 13) May 19 Patrick County High School graduation May 25 Rooster Walk 13: May 25-28, Pop’s Farm, Axton FRIDAY, June 2 Expressions 2023 opening: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, with reception July 21 Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History July 22 Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History FRIDAY, June 23 Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, Piedmont Arts SATURDAY, Aug. 26 August 26, 2023 Nov. 23 Thanksgiving Day Turkey Cross 3K—Run Walk 2 Mile : Miles in Martinsville Dec. 9 Holiday Running Festival Southsider 10 Miler—Youth in Motion 5K: Miles in Martinsville