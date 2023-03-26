Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

TheatreWorks Community Players Volunteer Open House: 2-3 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services Board: 3 p.m., Board Room of HMDSS, 20 Progress Drive, Martinsville.

Henry County School Board Listening Session, as part of the superintendent search: 6 p.m., Magna Vista High School.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., Stuart.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TheatreWorks Community Players hosts Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Mountain Valley Brewing, 4220 Mountain Valley Road, Axton.

TUESDAY

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.

Book Bingo: 11 a.m. to noon, Martinsville Branch Library; register starting March 21 at 276-403-5430; free.

Henry County School Board Listening Session, as part of the superintendent search: 6 p.m., Stanleytown Elementary School.

Southern Gentlemen Bluegrass Band Concert: 10 a.m., Susan L. Adkins Memorial room at The Historical Center; free.

Henry County Board of Supervisors regular meeting: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Henry County Board of Supervisors public hearings on properties: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

Fun with Bubbles: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor is Rick Dawson; $49; registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Undercroft of Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors Special Called Meeting: 6 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., Stuart.

Walking club: 11:30 a.m., Martinsville Branch Library; register at 246-403-5430.

THURSDAY

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

MHC Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours: 5:30-7 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History, 21 Starling Ave.

FRIDAY

Emotional Intelligence Part 1: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $150; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Jus’ Cauz; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

American Red Cross Blood Drive in the Memory of Richard Margrave: 1-6 p.m., Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave, Collinsville. To make appointment: 276-647-8285.

3D Shop Free Fix Event: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Ground Floor, 1 E. Church St.; fix and replace broken items around your home for free on a first come, first serve basis.

Exhibit Opening Reception: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; free and open to the public; complimentary wine and light refreshments.

Awards Ceremony and Silent Auction: 7 p.m., Patrick Henry Saddle Club, 394 Saddleridge Road, Bassett.

SATURDAY

Community Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

Family Easter celebration: 10 a.m., Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown; games, egg hunt, crafts, prizes, free lunch.

Storytime and Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m., Spencer Penn Centre.

Easter Painting: 10 a.m., Mica Road Baptist Church, Ridgeway; instructor Gina Elgin; $25; register by calling or text 276-224-0029.

Bassett Band Boosters Spring Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bassett High School.

Patrick Henry Saddle Club Fun Show #1: 10 a.m., 50 Clovehill Drive, Bassett.

Meadows of Dan roadside cleanup: 1:30 p.m. start time, Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Hwy.

Easter egg hunt: 2 p.m. check-in, 3 p.m. hunt, Bassett Moose Lodge, 62 Spring Garden Ave.

SUNDAY, April 2

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, April 3

Ribbon-cutting for OakStone Health & Nutrition: 1 p.m., 22 E. Church St., Suite 304.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, April 4

Wee Create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; register at frontdesk@piedmontarts.org; $10 for one child and $5 for every additional child.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, April 6

Heavy equipment operator training: P&HCC, Information or to Enroll: 276-656-0260.

Bob Ross Technique painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $85; piedmontarts.org.

Feeding SWVA Mobile Marketplace: noon-2 p.m., HJDB Event Center (old J.D. Bassett High School), Bassett.

Meadows of Dan Ruritan Club: 7-8:30 p.m., Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Hwy.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, April 7

Effective team building: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $60; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Uptown First Friday Series 2023 Opening Night: 5:30-10 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum, 1 E. Main St.; free admission. Band: The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.

SATURDAY, April 8

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Community Cookout: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Refuge Temple Church, 214 Clearview Drive, Martinsville; local vendors, Easter egg hunt, free food, bouncy house.

Eggstravaganza at Freedom Baptist Church: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 709 Irisburg Road, Axton.

Second Annual Kappa Community Cookout: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Refuge Temple Church; Easter egg hunt, bouncy house, health care and mental health providers, free food, local vendors.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

SUNDAY, April 9

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, April 10

HVAC level 1 training: P&HC; information or to enroll: 276-656-0260.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, April 11

Carpentry training: P&HCC; information or to enroll: 276-656-0260.

Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

April 13

Martinsville School Board meeting

“Matilda: The Musical” by P&HCC Patriot Players: 7 p.m. April 13, 15, 15, 21 and 22 and 2 p.m. April 15, 16, 23. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, April 14

Music Night at Spencer-Penn: 6:15 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre Alumni Hall; New River Line; $5; concessions.

2023 Spring NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race: 7:30 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, April 15

2023 Spring NASCAR Xfinity Series Race: 7:30 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY, April 16

2023 Spring NASCAR Cup Series Race: 3 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, April 17

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, April 18

Still life photography: flowers: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor Rick Dawson; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, April 19

Garden Club of Virginia Historic Garden Week tours: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 1001 Cherokee Trail, 200 Westover Lane, 1114 Sam Lions Trail and 917 Mulberry Road. Tickets ($25/$35) at Piedmont Arts or VAGardenWeek.org.

THURSDAY, April 20

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

SATURDAY, April 22

Pig Cookin’: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; food, vendors, cruise-in.

Infinity Acres’ 5K & 1 Mile “Fun & Done” race: 10 a.m. (9 a.m. registration), 136 Joppa Road, Ridgeway; infinityacresva@gmail.com.

Blue Ridge Plant & Seed Swap: 9 a.m. to noon, Blue Ridge Institute & Museum, 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum.

Household Hazardous Waste Day: 9 a.m. to noon, Bassett Service Station, 2285 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

Annual Pig Cookin’: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; contact 276-957-5757 or spc.susan@yahoo.com.

Earth Day Family Day: 10 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; for all ages; free admission.

Martinsville High School prom: 8 p.m. to midnight, MHS Commons; theme “Masquerade Ball.”

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History.

SUNDAY, April 23

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, April 24

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, April 25

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

Still life photography: flowers: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor Rick Dawson; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, April 27

Synetic Theatre: Cyrano de Bergerac: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium; $5 for students; $20 for general admission; $25 for reserved seating.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, April 28

Emotional intelligence Part 2: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $150; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

SATURDAY, April 29

Patrick County Farm Bureau Ag Demo Day: 10 a.m., Rotary Field, Stuart.

SUNDAY, April 30

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 1

Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concert: Galilean House of Worship; Broadway show tunes.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, May 2

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Job Fair: 2-6 p.m., Patrick & Henry Community College Patrick County site.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, May 4

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Friday, May 5

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; open mic with Above the Fray.

SUNDAY, May 7

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 8

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, May 9

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, May 11

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

May 13

Spring Run Challenge 10K Challenge—Super Run 5K: by Miles in Martinsville (May 13)

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

SUNDAY, May 14

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 15

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, May 16

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, May 18

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

May 19

Patrick County High School graduation

SATURDAY, May 20

Appreciation Day/Cruise-In: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club at 4711 Ararat Hwy, for first responders; hot dogs served.

SUNDAY, May 21

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 22

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, May 23

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, May 25

Rooster Walk 13: May 25-28, Pop’s Farm, Axton

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

SUNDAY, May 28

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 29

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, May 30

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

FRIDAY, June 2

Expressions 2023 opening: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, with reception.

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musician Forrest Taylor.

SATURDAY, June 3 SATURDAY, June 10

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, June 12

Summer Camp Classes : Spencer Penn Centre; registration begins April 1; Call the center for more details.

FRIDAY, June 23

Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, Piedmont Arts

TUESDAY, June 27

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

FRIDAY, July 7

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by Elena Flores Duo.

SATURDAY, July 8

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

TUESDAY, JULY 27

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

FRIDAY, Aug. 4

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by BJ’s Karaoke.

SATURDAY, Aug. 12

First Annual Show Time Organics Farm Conference: 8 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, by Antonio Pritchett and The Black Farmers of Virginia.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

SATURDAY, Aug. 26

August 26, 2023

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

FRIDAY, Sept. 2

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; linedancing with Sue Ann Ehmann.

SATURDAY, Sept. 9

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

