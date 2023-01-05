Martinsville-area events Thursday, Jan. 5

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Henry County School Board: 6 p.m., Summerlin meeting room of the Henry County Administration Building.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

Ballou Park Danville Dance and Music: 7-9:30 p.m. with Bullet Band; 760 W. Main Street in Danville, $8.

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas: Virginia Museum of Natural History traveling exhibit through Jan. 20.

SATURDAY

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas: Virginia Museum of Natural History traveling exhibit through Jan. 20.

The Divine Nine Open House: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., FAHI, 211 Fayette St.; a showcase of African American fraternities and sororities.

Brunskwick Stew Sale: 11 a.m. pick-up time, Horsepasture Ruritan Club, 16197 Philpott Hwy.; $10 a quart, spicy or regular; call 276-957-2281, 276-224-0165, 276-957-1029 or 276-638-4869 to place an order.

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building.

The Friends of The Blue Ridge Regional Library: 10:30 a.m., at the Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville. Interested in joining? Everyone is welcome.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY

Wee Create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; crafts for ages 2-6; register at frontdesk@piedmontarts.org; $5.

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your own supplies; $5.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.010423-mvb-news-calendar

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Henry County Planning Commission: 6 p.m., Henry County Administration Building.

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. today to reserve your meals.

THURSDAY, Jan. 12

Martinsville Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, Jan. 13

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

Ballou Park Danville Dance and Music: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 760 W. Main Street in Danville, $8.

Music night at Spencer-Penn: 5 p.m. doors open; 6:15 p.m. music begins; Spencer Penn Centre; Gap Civil to perform; $5.

Saturday, Jan. 14

3D Shop Free Fix Event: 2-8 p.m., Scuffle Hill Brewing Company, 2620 Virginia Ave.; fix and replace broken items around your home for free first come, first serve basis.

SUNDAY, Jan. 15

Local Lumber Heritage: 3 p.m., Historic Henry County Courthouse by the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society Founders Day; speakers will be Jay Dickens, Barry Fulcher, both of The Lester Group; free.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Jan. 16

Stop the Violence: 10 a.m.-noon, St. John Baptist Church, 7470 Axton Road, Axton; light snack provided; Contact Garrett Dillard at 336-253-0663 or Ben Gravely at 276-806-0515 for more information.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Jan. 17

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Jan. 19

Patrick County School Board meeting: 5:30 p.m., Patrick County School Board Office, lower level, 104 Rucker St., Stuart.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, Jan. 20

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

Ballou Park Danville Dance and Music: 7-9:30 p.m. with The Stallions; 760 W. Main Street in Danville, $8.

SUNDAY, Jan. 22

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Barn quilt class: noon; Spencer Penn Centre; all supplies provided; registration deadline Friday, Jan. 13; register at 276-957-5757.

MONDAY, Jan. 23

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Jan. 24

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Jan. 26

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, Jan. 27

Opening reception: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, for Freeman Vines’ Hanging Tree Guitars, Rupe Dalton Retrospective, The World Beside the Rails, and Works by Rocky Wall.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Silver Eagles; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

Ballou Park Danville Dance and Music: 7-9:30 p.m. with Country Pride; 760 W. Main Street in Danville, $8.

3D Shop Free Fix Event: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Ground Floor, 1 E. Church St.; fix and replace broken items around your home for free on a first come, first serve basis.

SATURDAY, Jan. 28

.

SUNDAY, Jan. 29

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Jan. 30

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Jan. 31

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Feb. 2

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

SUNDAY, Feb. 5

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 6

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Feb. 7

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Feb. 9

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

SUNDAY, Feb. 12

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 13

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Feb. 14

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Feb. 16

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

SATURDAY, Feb. 18

Rives on the Road: Feb. 18 Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville, with roots-rock band Yarn performing a tribute to Simon & Garfunkel. The Jared Stout Band will kick off this annual “opening party” event with a set of music, and tickets to that show will receive a catered dinner and open bar.

SUNDAY, Feb. 19

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 20

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

THURSDAY, Feb. 23

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

SATURDAY, Feb. 25 SUNDAY, Feb. 26

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 27

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Feb. 28

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; b

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 2

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

SUNDAY, March 5

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 6

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, March 7

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 9

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, March 11

Rives on the Road: A concert and storytelling session celebrating the late Doc Watson will take place March 11 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.

SUNDAY, March 12

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 13

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, March 14

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 16

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, March 17

Rives on the Road: On March 17, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country will headline a concert that also features a set from the TC Carter Band at the New College Institute in Martinsville.

SUNDAY, March 19

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 20

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, March 21

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 23

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

SUNDAY, March 26

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 27

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Patrick County Tourism Summit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., location pending; updates from The Crooked Road, Virginia Tourism, SWVA, Patric County Tourism and Chamber and more.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, March 28

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 30

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, March 31

April 21

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

April 22

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

August 26, 2023

Bikers for Babies MHC charity ride (Saturday, Aug. 26)