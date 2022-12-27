Martinsville-area events Tuesday, December 27

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY

American Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Martinsville Elks lodge.

Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Traveling Staff Office Hours: 10-11:30 a.m., Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., City Manager’s Conference Room; 12:30-2 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., Stuart, Conference Room.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

SATURDAY

New Years Eve Party: 7-10 p.m., Horsepasture Fire Department, 17815 AL Philpott Highway, Ridgeway; sponsored by The Shelton Brothers and Horsepasture Fire Department; bring a covered dish to share; $5 admission charge; bands performing are: Two Young Two old, Herbert Lawson and the Bluegrass Country Boys and The Shelton Brothers.

American Red Cross Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-10 p.m. with Silver Eagles Band; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

SUNDAY

New Year’s Day

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas: Virginia Museum of Natural History traveling exhibit through Jan. 20.

THURSDAY, Jan. 5

Henry County School Board: A monthly and organizational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin meeting room of the Henry County Administration Building.

FRIDAY, Jan. 6

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-10 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

FRIDAY, Jan. 13

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-10 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

Music night at Spencer-Penn: 5 p.m. doors open; 6:15 p.m. music begins; Spencer Penn Centre; Gap Civil to perform; $5.

FRIDAY, Jan. 20

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-10 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

SUNDAY, Jan. 22

Barn quilt class: noon; Spencer Penn Centre; all supplies provided; registration deadline Friday, Jan. 13; register at 276-957-5757.

FRIDAY, Jan. 27

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-10 p.m. with Silver Eagles; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

SUNDAY, Feb. 12

Feb. 18

Rives on the Road: Feb. 18 Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville, with roots-rock band Yarn performing a tribute to Simon & Garfunkel. The Jared Stout Band will kick off this annual “opening party” event with a set of music, and tickets to that show will receive a catered dinner and open bar.

March 11

Rives on the Road: A concert and storytelling session celebrating the late Doc Watson will take place March 11 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.

March 17

Rives on the Road: On March 17, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country will headline a concert that also features a set from the TC Carter Band at the New College Institute in Martinsville.

April 21

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

April 22

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

August 26, 2023

Bikers for Babies MHC charity ride (Saturday, Aug. 26)