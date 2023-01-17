Martinsville-area events Tuesday, Jan. 17

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78: 7 p.m., at post home, 139 Creekside Drive, Martinsville; executive board meets at 6 p.m.; visitors invited.

Introduction to Vinyl Cutting Class: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center, Patrick County Lab Fair; $59; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees: noon, at the Bassett Branch Library.

THURSDAY

Patrick County School Board meeting: 5:30 p.m., Patrick County School Board Office, lower level, 104 Rucker St., Stuart.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

Ballou Park Danville Dance and Music: 7-9:30 p.m. with The Stallions; 760 W. Main Street in Danville, $8.

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Barn quilt class: noon; Spencer Penn Centre; all supplies provided; registration deadline Friday, Jan. 13; register at 276-957-5757.

MONDAY

Patrick & Henry Community College Board: 12:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center, 26 Fayette St., Martinsville; the Board will not receive public comment. P&HCC Budget & Finance Committee, Academic & Student Affairs Committee and Legislative Committee 11:30, same place.

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main St., Rocky Mount.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Jan. 24

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your own supplies; $5; registration required.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Jan. 26

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, Jan. 27

Opening reception: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, for Freeman Vines’ Hanging Tree Guitars, Rupe Dalton Retrospective, The World Beside the Rails, and Works by Rocky Wall.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Silver Eagles; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

Ballou Park Danville Dance and Music: 7-9:30 p.m. with Country Pride; 760 W. Main Street in Danville, $8.

3D Shop Free Fix Event: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Ground Floor, 1 E. Church St.; fix and replace broken items around your home for free on a first come, first serve basis.

SATURDAY, Jan. 28

Bug Festival 2023: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History. Admission ranges from free to $10..

SUNDAY, Jan. 29

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Jan. 30

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Jan. 31

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Feb. 2

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, Feb. 3

From Good to Great: Principles of Effectuation with Dr. Greg Hodges; Thurs, Feb. 23-Emotional Intelligence: Agile EQ; Thurs, March 23-Communication for Managers; Thurs, April 27-Team Building. $350 all 4 Sessions, PHCC; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260; $90 Individual Session for 2/3, 3/23, & 4/27; $195 Session on 2/23; includes Everything DiSC.

SATURDAY, Feb. 4

Customize your valentine using laser engraver: 10 a.m.-noon; Patrick County Fab Lab; Dalton IDEA Center; $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

SUNDAY, Feb. 5

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 6

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Feb. 7

Learn to use the Shopbot CNC Router: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Feb. 7-28; Dalton IDEA Center, Patrick County Fab Lab; $104; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Feb. 9

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, Feb. 10

Music Night: 6:15 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; gate opens at 5 p.m.; Jus’ Cauz performing; $5; concessions available.

Free community wide COVID-19 vaccination clinic: 4-6 p.m., auditorium foyer at Martinsville High School; Moderna Bivalent (Updated) booster for ages 12 and above; ages 12-17 must have a parent or guardian present; walk-in clinic (no appointments); bring COVID vaccination card; if insured, please bring your insurance card; drink plenty of fluids the day before; for more information contact, Cindy Dutill, Administrative Infection Preventionist, Martinsville City Public Schools, 276-403-4772 or cindy.dutill@martinsville.k12.va.us.

SUNDAY, Feb. 12

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 13

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Feb. 14

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your own supplies; $5; registration required.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Feb. 16

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

SATURDAY, Feb. 18

Rives on the Road: Feb. 18 Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville, with roots-rock band Yarn performing a tribute to Simon & Garfunkel. The Jared Stout Band will kick off this annual “opening party” event with a set of music, and tickets to that show will receive a catered dinner and open bar.

SUNDAY, Feb. 19

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 20

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

THURSDAY, Feb. 23

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

SATURDAY, Feb. 25 SUNDAY, Feb. 26

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 27

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Feb. 28

ing your own supplies; free to members; $5 for non-members (pay at the door); advanced registration required.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 2

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, March 4

Run the Park One Hour Run: By Miles in Martinsville

SUNDAY, March 5

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 6

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, March 7

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 9

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, March 11

Rives on the Road: A concert and storytelling session celebrating the late Doc Watson will take place March 11 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.

SUNDAY, March 12

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 13

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, March 14

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 16

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, March 17

Rives on the Road: On March 17, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country will headline a concert that also features a set from the TC Carter Band at the New College Institute in Martinsville.

SUNDAY, March 19

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 20

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, March 21

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 23

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

SUNDAY, March 26

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 27

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Patrick County Tourism Summit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., location pending; updates from The Crooked Road, Virginia Tourism, SWVA, Patric County Tourism and Chamber and more.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, March 28

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 30

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, March 31

April 21

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

April 22

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

May 13

Spring Run Challenge 10K Challenge—Super Run 5K: by Miles in Martinsville (May 13)

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

August 26, 2023

Bikers for Babies MHC charity ride (Saturday, Aug. 26)

Nov. 23

Thanksgiving Day

Turkey Cross 3K—Run Walk 2 Mile : Miles in Martinsville

Dec. 9

Holiday Running Festival Southsider 10 Miler—Youth in Motion 5K: Miles in Martinsville