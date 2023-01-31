Martinsville-area events Tuesday, Jan. 31

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Henry County Electoral Board: 10 a.m., registrar’s office.
THURSDAY
Henry County School Board meeting: 5:30 p.m., Summerlin Room of Henry County Administration Building.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).
FRIDAY
From Good to Great: Principles of Effectuation with Dr. Greg Hodges; Thurs, Feb. 23-Emotional Intelligence: Agile EQ; Thurs, March 23-Communication for Managers; Thurs, April 27-Team Building. $350 all 4 Sessions, PHCC; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260; $90 Individual Session for 2/3, 3/23, & 4/27; $195 Session on 2/23; includes Everything DiSC.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; with band Oldskool; $8
SATURDAY
Irisburg Ruritan Club stew sale: noon-3 p.m.; $9 per quart; Brunswick and chicken stew; alpha-gal friendly will be available; to pre-order by Jan. 28, call 275-650-2233.
Customize your valentine using laser engraver: 10 a.m.-noon; Patrick County Fab Lab; Dalton IDEA Center; $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.
Dan River Basin Association First Saturday Outing: 10 a.m., Mayo Lake Park, 1013 Neals Stone Rd. in Roxboro, North Carolina; 2.5-mile loop on the Red Hawk Trail.
SUNDAY
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Feb. 7
Learn to use the Shopbot CNC Router: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Feb. 7-28; Dalton IDEA Center, Patrick County Fab Lab; $104; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, Feb. 9
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).
FRIDAY, Feb. 10
Music Night: 6:15 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; gate opens at 5 p.m.; Jus’ Cauz performing; $5; concessions available.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; with band Woody Powers and Midnite Express; $8
Free community wide COVID-19 vaccination clinic: 4-6 p.m., auditorium foyer at Martinsville High School; Moderna Bivalent (Updated) booster for ages 12 and above; ages 12-17 must have a parent or guardian present; walk-in clinic (no appointments); bring COVID vaccination card; if insured, bring insurance card; drink plenty of fluids the day before; for more information contact, Cindy Dutill, Administrative Infection Preventionist, Martinsville City Public Schools, 276-403-4772 or cindy.dutill@martinsville.k12.va.us.
SUNDAY, Feb. 12
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Feb. 13
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Feb. 14
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your own supplies; $5; registration required.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, Feb. 16
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).
FRIDAY, Feb. 17
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; with band Oldskool; $8
SUNDAY, Feb. 19
Women's Wellness Forum: 2-4 p.m., Reynolds Homestead, 463 Homestead Ln. in Critz; Forum to hear and share inspiring stories of hope and empowerment; $10 tickets.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Feb. 20
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22
Congressman Morgan Griffith's Ninth District Traveling Staff Office Hours: 10-11:30 a.m., Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., Council Chambers; 12:30-2 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., Conference Room.
THURSDAY, Feb. 23
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).
FRIDAY, Feb. 24
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; with band Bullet Band; $8
SUNDAY, Feb. 26
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Feb. 27
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Feb. 28
TUESDAY, Feb. 28
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, March 2
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).
FRIDAY, March 3
Generational diversity class: 12:30-2:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $60; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
SATURDAY, March 4
Run the Park One Hour Run: By Miles in Martinsville
SUNDAY, March 5
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, March 6
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, March 7
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, March 9
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).
FRIDAY, March 11
Rives on the Road: A concert and storytelling session celebrating the late Doc Watson will take place March 11 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.
SUNDAY, March 12
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, March 13
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, March 14
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, March 16
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).
FRIDAY, March 17
Rives on the Road: On March 17, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country will headline a concert that also features a set from the TC Carter Band at the New College Institute in Martinsville.
SUNDAY, March 19
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, March 20
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, March 21
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, March 23
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).
FRIDAY, March 24
SUNDAY, March 26
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, March 27
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Patrick County Tourism Summit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., location pending; updates from The Crooked Road, Virginia Tourism, SWVA, Patric County Tourism and Chamber and more.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, March 28
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, March 30
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).
FRIDAY, March 31
FRIDAY, April 7
April 21
Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
April 22
12th Annual Pig Cookin': 10 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, 475 Spencer Penn Rd.
Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
FRIDAY, April 28
MONDAY, May 1
Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concert: Galilean House of Worship; Broadway show tunes.
May 13
Spring Run Challenge 10K Challenge—Super Run 5K: by Miles in Martinsville (May 13)
July 21
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
July 22
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
SATURDAY, Aug. 26
August 26, 2023
Nov. 23
Thanksgiving Day
Turkey Cross 3K—Run Walk 2 Mile : Miles in Martinsville
Dec. 9
Holiday Running Festival Southsider 10 Miler—Youth in Motion 5K: Miles in Martinsville