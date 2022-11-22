Martinsville-area events Tuesday, November 22

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Chix with Stix; 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; knitters bring your own supplies; $5; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner: 1-4 p.m., Martinsville High School, sponsored by Harvest Youth Board. Dine in or call 276-730-9017 by Nov. 20 for delivery.
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services: closing at noon.
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY
Thanksgiving dinner: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sportsman Club 47 East Fayette St., Martinsville; sponsored by Reach Out Apostolic Church.
Thanksgiving is celebrated.
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services: closed.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY
Closed or cancelled because of the holiday: Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance.
Rives on the Road: 8 p.m., Heritage Conference and Event Center in Bassett, featuring Big Daddy Love with members of The Dead Reckoning and Slate Lacy, tickets are $15.
SATURDAY
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Ararat Ruritan Club: 6:30-8 p.m., Rook; every Monday.
Drive-up at home COVID-10 test kit give-away (free): 12:30-3:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., W, Martinsville; limited numbers available; persons picking up must be symptom-free; no pets in vehicles.
Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main St., Rocky Mount.
Tuesday Forum: 7 p.m., Morning Star Holy Church (name “Tuesday” and date Monday confirmed).
TUESDAY, Nov. 29
Louise R. Lester Spay/Neuter Clinic One Year Anniversary: noon to 7 p.m., Martinsville Henry County SPCA.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30
Christmas music by organist Spencer Kroger: noon to 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Martinsville.
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Dec. 1
Bob Ross Painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $75 members/$80 non-members; bring a roll of paper towels, all other supplies provided; advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org
Christmas tree lighting: 4-6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; Piedmont Arts.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, Dec. 2
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.
“Grand Illumination” Christmas tree lighting: 6 p.m., in front of courthouse in Stuart.
Fido’s Finds big “Fall into Winter” basement sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 119 East Main St., Martinsville.
SATURDAY, Dec. 3
Breakfast with Santa: 6:30-10:30 a.m., Bassett Volunteer Fire Department; ham, sausage, pancakes, apples, gravy, biscuits, coffee & juice, $8.
Fido’s Finds big “Fall into Winter” basement sale” 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 119 East Main St., Martinsville.
Stuart Elementary School PTO’s Winter Blender: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bull Mountain Arts Holiday Pop Up Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Patrick County Chamber of Commerce Office, Stuart.
Mistletoe Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stuart Farmers’ Market, downtown Stuart; local and hand-made items from baked goods, holiday decor, meats, eggs, cheese and gifts.
Patrick County Library Open House, where kids can write letters to Santa: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Make a Christmas ornament: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Patrick & Henry Community College Fab Lab in Stuart.
“Fall” into Winter Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in uptown Martinsville. This is the replacement for Oktoberfest, which was cancelled due to rain.
50th Annual Patrick County Christmas parade: 2 p.m., Stuart, with theme “Through the Decades.”
Uptown Martinsville Tree Lighting: 5 p.m., 55 W. Church St.
Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:30 p.m., Ridgeway.
Benefit screening of “39 Ghosts:” 7 p.m., Hollywood Cinema; admission is 10 cans of food or $10; tickets at 39Ghosts.ticketleap.com or by calling 276-495-5976.
SUNDAY, Dec. 4
Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pop Spectacular: 3 p.m.; Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets are $20 general admission/$25 reserved seats/$5 students.
“Ring in the Joy of Christmas!” concert by Martinsville Handbell Ensemble: 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Martinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Dec. 5
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Dec. 6
Wee create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 2-6 with adult; $5; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7
Christmas music by organist Spencer Kroger: noon to 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Martinsville.
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Dec. 8
Bloodmobile: 1-6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club.
Patrick Henry Holiday business after hours: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Reynolds Homestead; RSVP at www.patrickchamber.com
Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, Dec. 9
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.
SATURDAY, Dec. 10
Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club.
Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.
Yoga in the galleries: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; Yoga with instructor Ally Snead; bring your own mat, block, water bottle, etc.; free to members/$10 non-members (cash only, pay instructor).
Pictures with Santa: noon to 4 p.m.,Martinsville-Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., for your pets. $10 for a 5- by 7-inch photo by Dawson Photography.
Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.
SUNDAY, Dec. 11
Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Dec. 12
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.
Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
TUESDAY, Dec. 13
Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14
Christmas music by organist Spencer Kroger: noon to 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Martinsville.
Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Dec. 15
Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).
FRIDAY, Dec. 16
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.
Festival of Lights: 6-9 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.
SATURDAY, Dec. 17
Festival of Lights: 6-9 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.
SUNDAY, Dec. 18
Seasonal Concert: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum (old courthouse); free; host, MHC Historical Society.
Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Dec. 19
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Still Water (small ensemble of Smith River Singers) Christmas show: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville. Tickets ($10, to benefit Christmas Cheer) available at www.twcp.net.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Dec. 20
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21
Christmas music by organist Spencer Kroger: noon to 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Martinsville.
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Dec. 22
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).
FRIDAY, Dec. 23
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: closed for Christmas.
SUNDAY, Dec. 25
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Dec. 26
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Dec. 27
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Dec. 29
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, Dec. 30
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.
SATURDAY, Dec. 31
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-10 p.m. with Silver Eagles Band; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.
TUESDAY, Jan. 10
TUESDAY, Jan. 14
FRIDAY, Jan. 27 February 11, 2023
Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas: This VMNH traveling exhibit will go through Jan. 20 and provides a dynamic vision of dinosaurs and the scientists who study them.
April 21
Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
April 22
Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
July 21
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
July 22
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
August 26, 2023
Bikers for Babies MHC charity ride (Saturday, Aug. 26)