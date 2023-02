Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA 24115. Dates and times must be included.

THURSDAY

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees: noon, Ridgeway Branch Library.

Axton Solar public meeting: 6:30 p.m., Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Martinsville.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Voices of Black Influence: 7 p.m., P&HCC Walker Fine Arts Theatre; Natalie Hodge of Rudy’s Girl Media, Monica Brooks of K92/”Mornin’ Thang” and performance by Kingna Scott; free.

FRIDAY

The Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library book sale for members (can join at the door): 2-5 p.m., basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville.

B’Natural Bath & Body ribbon-cutting: 11 a.m., 3406 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.

Tips For Effective Communication class: 12:30-3:30 p.m., P&HCC; $90; Register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; with band Oldskool; $8

SATURDAY

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department Country Breakfast: 6:30-10 a.m., ; call in orders at 276-930-2113.

Free Community Breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., Ridgeway United Methodist Church.

Artful Mending class: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; instructor Jennifer Reis; $60; www.piedmontarts.org.

Yoga in the Galleries: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; instructor Ally Snead; bring mat; $10.

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library book sale: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville.

Brunswick stew: 9 a.m.-noon, Ridgeway Ruritan Club (111 Magnolia St., Ridgeway); $9 per quart; To order call/text 276-806-6110 or 276-340-0367.

Patrick County Music Association’s Mandolin Festival: 5 p.m. doors open, 6 p.m. featuring Alan Bibey & Grasstowne; Stuart Rotary Building, 420 Woodlawn Drive, Stuart.

SUNDAY

Women’s Wellness Forum: 2-4 p.m., Reynolds Homestead, 463 Homestead Ln. in Critz; Forum to hear and share inspiring stories of hope and empowerment; $10 tickets.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Greater Bassett (GBAC): 10 a.m., Pocahontas Baptist Church’s fellowship hall; all welcome to join and/or volunteer.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY

Adding Color to Your Background class: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Pancake Supper: 5-5:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church’s Undercroft, 311 E. Church St. Free.

“Mr. Lincoln’s Office: A Meeting with the President” play: 6 p.m., Reynolds Homestead, $10/$5.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22

Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District Traveling Staff Office Hours: 10-11:30 a.m., Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., Council Chambers; 12:30-2 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., Conference Room.

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve meal.

THURSDAY, Feb. 23

The Piedmont Arts Guild: 12:15 p.m., Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave.; Beverly Woody with program about Rock Castle Gorge and the families that were displaced during the construction of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, Feb. 24

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; with band Bullet Band; $8.

SATURDAY, Feb. 25

African American Read-In & Family Day: 10 a.m., Piedmont Arts; free.

“Dr. King, Dr. King in Virginia & the Va. MLK Holiday—Narrative:” 1 p.m. Morning Star Holy Church, 2939 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville.

SUNDAY, Feb. 26

“The History & Legacy of African-American Churches:” 3 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Theatre of Patrick & Henry Community College; speaker Rev. Matthew Brown; sponsored by the Fayette Area Historical Initiative, Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society and P&HCC.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 27

Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, Feb. 28

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 2

Bob Ross Technique painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $85; piedmontarts.org.

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals: 1 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 3

Generational diversity class: 12:30-2:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $60; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

SATURDAY, March 4

Run the Park One Hour Run: By Miles in Martinsville

SUNDAY, March 5

Celebration of Dr. Seuss: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Reynolds Homestead

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 6

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, March 7

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Fast Track Trade Show VIP Business Night: 4-8 p.m., Clocktower; by invitation only.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 9

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Fast Track Trade Show: 4-5 p.m., Clocktower; $2.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 11

Patrick County Master Gardeners’ Master Your Garden Symposium: Saturday, March 11, Patrick & Henry Community College Stuart site.

Rives on the Road: A concert and storytelling session celebrating the late Doc Watson will take place March 11 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.

SUNDAY, March 12

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 13

Martinsville School Board meeting

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, March 14

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 16

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 17

Rives on the Road: On March 17, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country will headline a concert that also features a set from the TC Carter Band at the New College Institute in Martinsville.

SUNDAY, March 19

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 20

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, March 21

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 23

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 24 SUNDAY, March 26

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 27

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Patrick County Tourism Summit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., location pending; updates from The Crooked Road, Virginia Tourism, SWVA, Patric County Tourism and Chamber and more.

TUESDAY, March 28

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 29

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Undercroft of Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.

THURSDAY, March 30

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 31 SATURDAY, April 1

Bassett Band Boosters Spring Craft Show: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 1, Bassett High School.

TUESDAY, April 4 THURSDAY, April 6

TUESDAY, April 11

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

April 13

Martinsville School Board meeting

TUESDAY, April 18

WEDNESDAY, April 19

Garden Club of Virginia Historic Garden Week tours

SATURDAY, April 22

Earth Day Family Day: 10 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; for all ages; free admission.

Martinsville High School prom: 8 p.m. to midnight, MHS Commons; theme “Masquerade Ball.”

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

TUESDAY, April 25

THURSDAY, April 27

FRIDAY, April 28

MONDAY, May 1

Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concert: Galilean House of Worship; Broadway show tunes.

May 13

Spring Run Challenge 10K Challenge—Super Run 5K: by Miles in Martinsville (May 13)

May 19

Patrick County High School graduation

May 25

Rooster Walk 13: May 25-28, Pop’s Farm, Axton

FRIDAY, June 2

Expressions 2023 opening: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, with reception

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

FRIDAY, June 23

Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, Piedmont Arts

SATURDAY, Aug. 26

August 26, 2023

Nov. 23

Thanksgiving Day

Turkey Cross 3K—Run Walk 2 Mile : Miles in Martinsville

Dec. 9

Holiday Running Festival Southsider 10 Miler—Youth in Motion 5K: Miles in Martinsville