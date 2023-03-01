Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

THURSDAY

“Driving Miss Daisy” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville; tickets $15 online at twcp.net or at the door; contact info@twcp.net.

Bob Ross Technique painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $85; piedmontarts.org.

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals: 1 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road.

Henry County School Board: 5:30 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Microsoft office 365: Excel class: 9 a.m. to noon, Patrick & Henry Community College; $60; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Prom Night for adults with disabilities: 6-8 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History; register (to attend or volunteer) at infinityacres.org.

“Driving Miss Daisy” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville; tickets $15 online at twcp.net or at the door; contact info@twcp.net.

Generational diversity class: 12:30-2:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $60; registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

SATURDAY

“Driving Miss Daisy” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville; tickets $15 online at twcp.net or at the door; contact info@twcp.net.

Run the Park One Hour Run: 9 a.m., Jack Dalton Park; register at milesinmartinsville.com.

Dan River Basin Association First Saturday Outing: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Rockingham Community College, NC Hwy 65 in Wentworth, North Carolina; 2.5-mile, natural surface trail hike.

SUNDAY

“Driving Miss Daisy” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 2 p.m., Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville. tickets $15 online at twcp.net or at the door; contact info@twcp.net.

Celebration of Dr. Seuss and kickoff of Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Patrick County: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Reynolds Homestead.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

MHC Historical Society blood drive for Women’s History Month: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Henry County Courthouse, 1 East Main Street; schedule at redcrossblood.org.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY

Wee Create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 2-6; $10.

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Fast Track Trade Show VIP Business Night: 4-8 p.m., Clocktower; by invitation only.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 8 The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Fast Track Trade Show: 4-7 p.m., Clocktower; $2.

Martinsville/ Henry County Alzheimer’s Support Meeting: noon-1 p.m.; Southern Area Agency on Aging.

General Joseph Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting: 10 a.m., Hugo’s; host-Pam Allen; presenter is Heidi Pinkston; lunch will follow.

THURSDAY, March 9

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 10

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Music Night: Doors open at 5 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; Travis Frye and Blue Mountain will play in Alumni Hall; $5; concessions sold.

Barn Quilt Class registration: Last day to register; call the Spencer-Penn Centre for information on size and cost at 276-957-5757; classes filled on first come first served basis.

SATURDAY, March 11

3D Doodler pens: 10 a.m.-noon; Dalton IDEA Center and Patrick County Fab Lab; pens that let you draw sculptures and create 3D designs; $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Martinsville Medical Center lower level, by Phyllis Page and Terri Trammell of For the Children Partners in Prevention and A Better You LLC.

Patrick County Master Gardeners’ Master Your Garden Symposium: Saturday, March 11, Patrick & Henry Community College Stuart site.

Rives on the Road: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., HJDB Event Center in Bassett; Doc Watson Tribute.

“Power in Pearls” Tea by the MHC Historical Society: 3-5 p.m., One Starling;” tickets ($25) from 276-403-5361 or the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 13

Ribbon-cutting for Body by Janise Boutique Fitness Studio: 1 p.m., 18-A Walnut St.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, March 14

Introduction to 3D printing: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 4; Patrick County Fab Lab and Dalton IDEA Center; upon completion of the class, students will be certified to schedule time on the 3D printers for their own projects; $104; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 15

Henry County Board of Zoning public hearings: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.

THURSDAY, March 16

Riddick Dance: 6:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; tickets $20 at piedmontarts.org.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 17

Tips for effective communication: 12:30-3:30 p.m., P&HCC; $90; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Rives on the Road: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., NCI; Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and TC Carter Band to perform.

SATURDAY, March 18

Vera Bradley Bingo: doors open at 6 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan, 1903 Joseph Martin Highway; $25 first book; $10 each additional book; $1 sheets available.

SUNDAY, March 19

Barn Quilt Class: noon to 4 p.m., Spencer Penn Center; all supplies provided; call center for information on size and cost at 276-957-5757; classes filled on first come first served basis.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 20

Patrick & Henry Community College Board: 12:30 p.m., Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center, P&HCC.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, March 21

Fun with Bubbles: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor is Rick Dawson; $49; registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 22

Ninth District Traveling Staff Office Hours: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Henry County Administration Building, Summerlin Meeting Room, 3300 Kings Mountain Road, Martinsville; 12:30-2 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building Conference Room, 106 Rucker St., Stuart.

THURSDAY, March 23

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 24

The art of giving feedback: 12:30-2:30 p.m., P&HCC; $60; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Silver Eagles; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet: 9 a.m. to noon, 1425 Spruce St. Extension.

SATURDAY, March 25

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; fundraiser for Cascade Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Martinsville Medical Center lower level, by Phyllis Page and Terri Trammell of For the Children Partners in Prevention and A Better You LLC.

Books & Bunnies: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. , Smith River Sports Complex Amphitheater, 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton; Easter egg hunt, interactive activities, food trucks and books. Sponsored by Harvest Youth Board. (April 1 rain date)

SUNDAY, March 26

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 27

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Patrick County Tourism Summit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., location pending; updates from The Crooked Road, Virginia Tourism, SWVA, Patric County Tourism and Chamber and more.

TUESDAY, March 28

Southern Gentlemen Bluegrass Band Concert: 10 a.m., Susan L. Adkins Memorial room at The Historical Center; free.

Henry County Board of Supervisors public hearings on properties: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Admnistration Building.

Fun with Bubbles: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor is Rick Dawson; $49; registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 29

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Undercroft of Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.

THURSDAY, March 30

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 31

Emotional Intelligence Part 1: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $150; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Jus’ Cauz; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

3D Shop Free Fix Event: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Ground Floor, 1 E. Church St.; fix and replace broken items around your home for free on a first come, first serve basis.

Exhibit Opening Reception: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; free and open to the public; complimentary wine and light refreshments.

SATURDAY, April 1

Bassett Band Boosters Spring Craft Show: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 1, Bassett High School.

TUESDAY, April 4

Wee Create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; register at frontdesk@piedmontarts.org; $10 for one child and $5 for every additional child.

THURSDAY, April 6

Bob Ross Technique painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $85; piedmontarts.org.

FRIDAY, April 7

Effective team building: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $60; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

TUESDAY, April 11

Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

April 13

Martinsville School Board meeting

TUESDAY, April 18

Still life photography: flowers: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor Rick Dawson; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

WEDNESDAY, April 19

Garden Club of Virginia Historic Garden Week tours

SATURDAY, April 22

Annual Pig Cookin’: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; contact 276-957-5757 or spc.susan@yahoo.com.

Earth Day Family Day: 10 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; for all ages; free admission.

Martinsville High School prom: 8 p.m. to midnight, MHS Commons; theme “Masquerade Ball.”

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

TUESDAY, April 25

Still life photography: flowers: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor Rick Dawson; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.

THURSDAY, April 27 Synetic Theatre: Cyrano de Bergerac: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium; $5 for students; $20 for general admission; $25 for reserved seating. FRIDAY, April 28 Emotional intelligence Part 2: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $150; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. MONDAY, May 1 Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concert: Galilean House of Worship; Broadway show tunes. May 13 Spring Run Challenge 10K Challenge—Super Run 5K: by Miles in Martinsville (May 13) May 19 Patrick County High School graduation May 25 Rooster Walk 13: May 25-28, Pop’s Farm, Axton FRIDAY, June 2 Expressions 2023 opening: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, with reception July 21 Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History July 22 Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History FRIDAY, June 23 Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, Piedmont Arts SATURDAY, Aug. 26 August 26, 2023 Nov. 23 Thanksgiving Day Turkey Cross 3K—Run Walk 2 Mile : Miles in Martinsville Dec. 9 Holiday Running Festival Southsider 10 Miler—Youth in Motion 5K: Miles in Martinsville