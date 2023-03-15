Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Memory Garden Planter Class: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville Branch Library; register starting March 8 at 276-647-1112.

Walking club: 11:30 a.m., Martinsville Library; register at 246-403-5430.

Henry County Planning Commission public hearings: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.

THURSDAY

Riddick Dance: 6:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; tickets $20 at piedmontarts.org.

Memory Garden Planter Class: 2:30 p.m., Patrick County Branch Library; register starting March 9 at 276-694-3352.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY

Tips for Effective Communication class: 12:30-3:30 p.m., P&HCC; $90; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Memory Garden Planter Class: 2:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library; register starting March 10 at 276-629-2426.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Rives on the Road: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., NCI; Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and TC Carter Band to perform.

SATURDAY

Free Community Breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., Ridgeway United Methodist Church.

Community Breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m.; First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville.

Sweet Heaven grand reopening: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2 E. Church St., Suite 201, uptown.

Memory Garden Planter Class: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; register starting March 11 at 276-403-5430.

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department Country Breakfast: 6:30-10 a.m.; $10/adult, $5/child; take-out plates $10; call in orders to 276-930-2113; sponsored by the fire department and Ladies Auxiliary.

Vera Bradley Bingo: doors open at 6 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan, 1903 Joseph Martin Highway; $25 first book; $10 each additional book; $1 sheets available.

SUNDAY

Barn Quilt Class: noon to 4 p.m., Spencer Penn Center; all supplies provided; call center for information on size and cost at 276-957-5757; classes filled on first come first served basis.

On the Origins of Natural History Science in Martinsville, Virginia: 3-4 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum, 1 E. Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Patrick & Henry Community College Board: 12:30 p.m., Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center, P&HCC.

Benefit for Amanda Kessee: 5-8 p.m., Checkered Pig BBQ. Let your waitress/waiter know you are participating.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY

Ribbon-Cutting for Sweet Heaven’s new location: 11 a.m., 2 E. Church St., Suite 201, Martinsville.

Henry County School Board Listening Session: 6 p.m., Bassett High School.

Fun with Bubbles: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor is Rick Dawson; $49; registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh- in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 22

Walking club: 11:30 a.m., Martinsville Branch Library; register at 246-403-5430.

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 to reserve meal.

Ninth District Traveling Staff Office Hours: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Henry County Administration Building, Summerlin Meeting Room, 3300 Kings Mountain Road, Martinsville; 12:30-2 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building Conference Room, 106 Rucker St., Stuart.

THURSDAY, March 23

Piedmont Arts Guild: 12:15 p.m., Piedmont Arts building, Starling Avenue; program by Virginia Hamlet about Hamlet Vineyards. The public is invited.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 24

Live auction: 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m., Oak Level Ruritan Club, 7668 Oak Level Club, Bassett. Concessions; absolute sales; all new merchandise.

“The Art of Giving Feedback:” 12:30-2:30 p.m., P&HCC; $60; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Silver Eagles; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet: 9 a.m. to noon, 1425 Spruce St. Extension.

Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic: 4-6 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium, 351 Commonwealth Blvd.; for ages 12 and above; bring COVID vaccine funds and insurance card.

SATURDAY, March 25

Col. George Waller Chapter Sons of the American Revolution Spring Muster 2023: 9 a.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center.

Meet the Author: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Made in Martinsville Store, 105 E. Main St.; featuring Bonnie Turner, author of “The Eyes of Freya;” Joseph Lovell, author of “Echoes of Sandy Creek;” Pam Cobler, author of “Manners Matter;” and E. Gale Buck, the author of “The Woodman’s Tale: Share Your Life Without Expectation.”

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; fundraiser for Cascade Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Martinsville Medical Center lower level, by Phyllis Page and Terri Trammell of For the Children Partners in Prevention and A Better You LLC.

Books & Bunnies: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. , Smith River Sports Complex Amphitheater, 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton; Easter egg hunt, interactive activities, food trucks and books. Sponsored by Harvest Youth Board. (April 1 rain date)

SUNDAY, March 26

TheatreWorks Community Players Volunteer Open House: 2-3 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 27

Henry County School Board Listening Session, as part of the superintendent search: 6 p.m., Magna Vista High School.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Patrick County Tourism Summit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., location pending; updates from The Crooked Road, Virginia Tourism, SWVA, Patric County Tourism and Chamber and more.

TUESDAY, March 28

Book Bingo: 11 a.m. to noon, Martinsville Branch Library; register starting March 21 at 276-403-5430; free.

Henry County School Board Listening Session, as part of the superintendent search: 6 p.m., Stanleytown Elementary School.

Southern Gentlemen Bluegrass Band Concert: 10 a.m., Susan L. Adkins Memorial room at The Historical Center; free.

Henry County Board of Supervisors public hearings on properties: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Admnistration Building.

Fun with Bubbles: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor is Rick Dawson; $49; registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 29

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Undercroft of Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.

Walking club: 11:30 a.m., Martinsville Branch Library; register at 246-403-5430.

THURSDAY, March 30

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 31

Emotional Intelligence Part 1: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $150; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Jus’ Cauz; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

3D Shop Free Fix Event: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Ground Floor, 1 E. Church St.; fix and replace broken items around your home for free on a first come, first serve basis.

Exhibit Opening Reception: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; free and open to the public; complimentary wine and light refreshments.

Awards Ceremony and Silent Auction: 7 p.m., Patrick Henry Saddle Club, 394 Saddleridge Road, Bassett.

SATURDAY, April 1

Bassett Band Boosters Spring Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bassett High School.

Patrick Henry Saddle Club Fun Show #1: 10 a.m., 50 Clovehill Drive, Bassett.

Meadows of Dan roadside cleanup: 1:30 p.m. start time, Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Hwy.

Moose Lodge Easter Egg Run: 3 p.m., Bassett Moose Lodge, 62 Spring Garden St.. Tickets for drawings to be given to children at 2 p.m. Safe Surfin will give free ID kits after hunt.

TUESDAY, April 4

Wee Create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; register at frontdesk@piedmontarts.org; $10 for one child and $5 for every additional child.

THURSDAY, April 6

Bob Ross Technique painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $85; piedmontarts.org.

Feeding SWVA Mobile Marketplace: noon-2 p.m., HJDB Event Center (old J.D. Bassett High School), Bassett.

Meadows of Dan Ruritan Club: 7-8:30 p.m., Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Hwy.

FRIDAY, April 7

Effective team building: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $60; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Uptown First Friday Series 2023 Opening Night: 5:30-10 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum, 1 E. Main St.

SATURDAY, April 8

Second Annual Kappa Community Cookout: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Refuge Temple Church; Easter egg hunt, bouncy house, health care and mental health providers, free food, local vendors.

MONDAY, April 10 TUESDAY, April 11

Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

April 13

Martinsville School Board meeting

TUESDAY, April 18

Still life photography: flowers: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor Rick Dawson; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

WEDNESDAY, April 19

Garden Club of Virginia Historic Garden Week tours

SATURDAY, April 22

Blue Ridge Plant & Seed Swap: 9 a.m. to noon, Blue Ridge Institute & Museum, 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum.

Annual Pig Cookin’: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; contact 276-957-5757 or spc.susan@yahoo.com.

Earth Day Family Day: 10 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; for all ages; free admission.

Martinsville High School prom: 8 p.m. to midnight, MHS Commons; theme “Masquerade Ball.”

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

TUESDAY, April 25

Community meal:

Still life photography: flowers: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor Rick Dawson; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.

THURSDAY, April 27

Synetic Theatre: Cyrano de Bergerac: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium; $5 for students; $20 for general admission; $25 for reserved seating.

FRIDAY, April 28

Emotional intelligence Part 2: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $150; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

SATURDAY, April 29

Patrick County Farm Bureau Ag Demo Day: 10 a.m., Rotary Field, Stuart.

MONDAY, May 1

Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concert: Galilean House of Worship; Broadway show tunes.

May 13

Spring Run Challenge 10K Challenge—Super Run 5K: by Miles in Martinsville (May 13)

May 19

Patrick County High School graduation

May 25

Rooster Walk 13: May 25-28, Pop’s Farm, Axton

TUESDAY, May 30

FRIDAY, June 2

Expressions 2023 opening: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, with reception

